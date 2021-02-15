Elvins Ionic Lodge #154 again named an Honor Lodge

"To those who are endowed or service exempt that don't already, if you could support this one program, it would insure our ability to Create A Partnership in the coming years to continue these programs," Henderson said.

Deputy District Grand Master Gary L.R. Asher said, "whenever there is need, if you look you will see Freemasons there, doing whatever they can to relieve the burdens of others, not with banners streaming, but quietly and humbly," asking nothing in return.

Henderson thanked the members of the lodge for their hard work and support to make it possible to receive the Grand Lodge Achievement Award this year. "At times it looked like we wouldn't make it, but you wouldn't quit. In what has been one of the most difficult years in memory, you put us over the top. So be proud of yourselves, and your lodge," he said.

"To the members not coming to Lodge, please reflect and try to see your way back to attending. The Lodge is changing and is trying to make a larger impact on our community. To this end, your assistance is truly needed," Henderson said. "Not merely your youth and strength, but your thoughts and ideas. This year marks the 120th year of Elvins-Ionic and the 200th year of Freemasonry in the great State of Missouri. Now is the perfect time to rededicate ourselves to the fraternity, and what it stands for."

