Elvins Ionic Lodge #154 again named an Honor Lodge

Ionic Lodge #154, located at 206 N. School St. in Desloge, has been named an honor lodge in Missouri for the second year in a row.
The lodge was said to have started the year with new ideas and a sense of renewed spirit after earning the award last year. Building on the leadership of Past Master Allen K. Rawson, the incoming Master Timothy L. Henderson formed new committees and appointed new members to positions on established committees.
Projects were planned and the groundwork laid, then the pandemic hit. The lodge could not meet. Using the resources at their disposal the lodge endeavored to work remotely. Contact was made, plans were adjusted where possible, others were postponed, and unfortunately some had to be canceled.
One area that was hit the hardest was the Welfare Fund, as all the fundraisers had to be canceled for the year.
"The members have stepped up and have been sending in their dues early, and giving donations of whatever they can, a dollar, two dollars, five dollars, and a few larger amounts. If this outpouring of generosity continues, the lodge may yet be able to fund some charitable donations to the community this year," said Henderson. "We really want to give to the weekend backpack program again. We can't allow children to go hungry."
Henderson said this is why the programs such as Penny-A-Day are so important to the lodge as it partners with the Masonic Home to fund these programs.
"To those who are endowed or service exempt that don't already, if you could support this one program, it would insure our ability to Create A Partnership in the coming years to continue these programs," Henderson said.
Deputy District Grand Master Gary L.R. Asher said, "whenever there is need, if you look you will see Freemasons there, doing whatever they can to relieve the burdens of others, not with banners streaming, but quietly and humbly," asking nothing in return.
Henderson thanked the members of the lodge for their hard work and support to make it possible to receive the Grand Lodge Achievement Award this year. "At times it looked like we wouldn't make it, but you wouldn't quit. In what has been one of the most difficult years in memory, you put us over the top. So be proud of yourselves, and your lodge," he said.
"To the members not coming to Lodge, please reflect and try to see your way back to attending. The Lodge is changing and is trying to make a larger impact on our community. To this end, your assistance is truly needed," Henderson said. "Not merely your youth and strength, but your thoughts and ideas. This year marks the 120th year of Elvins-Ionic and the 200th year of Freemasonry in the great State of Missouri. Now is the perfect time to rededicate ourselves to the fraternity, and what it stands for."