Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154 named an Honor Lodge

The Masonic Lodge of Desloge located at 206 North School St. has received the Grand Lodge of A.F. and A.M. of the State of Missouri Achievement award, making it an Honor Lodge once again. The lodge last received this award in 2007. This award is presented to lodges that have amassed a set number of goals in five categories.
Under the guidance of the Worshipful Master Alan K. Rawson, the lodge members put in countless hours of volunteer work. Rawson commented that the lodge is endeavoring to be more active in the community. The lodge undertook new programs and assigned members to lead in these efforts.
One of the undertakings of the lodge this year was to partner with Leadwood Lodge #598 in their annual Mo-Chip event on Labor Day. This program provides information to law enforcement for Amber Alerts. With this information an alert can be enacted within 30 seconds of the police receiving it. Rawson encourages all parents to use this opportunity as it is absolutely free of charge to the family. The information is given to the parents and no records are collected or saved by the fraternity, or police department.
Under his direction, the lodge Welfare Program partnered with the Masonic Home of Missouri and presented checks for three community programs. They contributed to Shared Blessings, the Weekend Backpack program, Winter Clothing program for needy children and, with the assistance of Valarie Henderson, helped distribute 30 handmade stocking caps which she made for the children of the school district.
Rawson stated that the order was reviewing several proposals that the membership has brought forward for future activities.
“It is exciting to see what the members can come up with when asked,” he said. He further stated that now would be a good time for absent members to return to their lodge, and for those who have been wanting to make a difference in their community to join the fraternity. There are several exciting projects coming and it will be an opportunity to help make a positive impact.
The award was conferred with due ceremony by the Deputy District Grand Master for the 37th district Right Worshipful Brother Gary L.R. Asher. He was quoted as saying that the lodge has improved under the leadership of Rawson. "The change is evident in the way that all the brothers take active roles in the decisions and actions of their lodge, and in the increased number of members attending meetings.”
