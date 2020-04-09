Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154 named an Honor Lodge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Masonic Lodge of Desloge located at 206 North School St. has received the Grand Lodge of A.F. and A.M. of the State of Missouri Achievement award, making it an Honor Lodge once again. The lodge last received this award in 2007. This award is presented to lodges that have amassed a set number of goals in five categories.

Under the guidance of the Worshipful Master Alan K. Rawson, the lodge members put in countless hours of volunteer work. Rawson commented that the lodge is endeavoring to be more active in the community. The lodge undertook new programs and assigned members to lead in these efforts.

One of the undertakings of the lodge this year was to partner with Leadwood Lodge #598 in their annual Mo-Chip event on Labor Day. This program provides information to law enforcement for Amber Alerts. With this information an alert can be enacted within 30 seconds of the police receiving it. Rawson encourages all parents to use this opportunity as it is absolutely free of charge to the family. The information is given to the parents and no records are collected or saved by the fraternity, or police department.