Elvins-Ionic Lodge 154 presents 50 year jewel

Elvins Masonic Lodge, located at 206 N. School Street in Desloge, held a dinner and presented Worshipful Brother Marvin Horton with the 50-year Masonic Service Jewel on July 26.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Right Worshipful Brother Rick Kaeser, grand senior warden of the State of Missouri. The event was well attended by members of Elvins and the family of Horton.

When asked to speak, Horton stated that he was too overwhelmed to make any kind of speech, but did thank all who attended. Several of the lodge members spoke of their long and lasting friendship with Horton.

Horton is a Vietnam War veteran and a past master of Elvins-Ionic Lodge 154 having held the office from 1989 to 1990.

