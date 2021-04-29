Elvins Ionic Lodge donates to local causes

Elvins Ionic Lodge 154, located at 206 N. School St. in Desloge, presented checks totaling $3,500 to local outreach programs.

The lodge hosted representatives of local programs at a dinner on March 25. Those attending included Emily Wisdom, and Kendra Pigg and her husband.

The women shared information about their programs and the need for aid in the community. The lodge members gained a better understanding of what their donations provide, and a stronger bond was formed among the groups.

After dinner, the checks were presented to the organizations consisting of Shared Blessings, and Central School District for the Clothing for Children program. On March 19, a check was presented to North County School District for the Weekend Backpack program.

The lodge raised the funds from the direct donations of its members, since no fundraisers could be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. The lodge partnered with the Masonic Home of Missouri to double the amount they could donate.

