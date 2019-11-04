East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) has planned a Breaking the Cycle of Poverty fundraiser in hopes of it becoming an annual event.
More than six months ago, planning for the fundraiser started. One reason EMAA decided to put together this fundraiser was to shed light on all the aspects of work the agency does to strengthen the communities that it is involved in.
“We were motivated to host a fundraising event in order to provide flexible funds for the agency,” said Rob Baker, program manager for EMAA. "Flexible funds allow us to continue to be innovative in the services we provide, and flexible funds allow the agency to provide services not covered in traditional grant funding.”
The fundraiser on Saturday will offer a way for people to have a good time and to assist EMAA to “raise awareness and flexible funds to support programs that will help with breaking the cycle of poverty.”
The evening will consist of a meal, music, silent auction and entertainment. The big entertainment of the night will be Comedian Buzz Sutherland.
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty will be at Twin Oaks Winery in Farmington from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday with the silent auction beginning at 5:30 p.m., the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are available by calling 573-431-5191.
“We chose a comedian for the entertainment based on a recommendation from others who had seen him perform, and we felt that adding an element of humor to the evening would be a good idea,” explained Baker.
“Poverty is not a fun topic, but a very important one for us. While we want members of the community and our many community partners to learn about the realities of families living with the daily struggles that poverty causes, we also want them to have an enjoyable evening as they help support our mission.”
Sutherland has been awarded Comedian of the Year 16 times by the National Association of Campus Activities. Some shows that Sutherland has appeared on are HBO’s Comic Relief, MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, CMT and Disney.
“Breaking the cycle of poverty is the ultimate goal of East Missouri Action Agency,” said Baker.
