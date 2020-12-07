EMAA gets housing preservation grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Housing Preservation Grant work deals mostly with the exterior of the home, Scheck said. The Weatherization Program addresses sealing and insulating, health and safety issues.

“Weatherization means, for approved clients, they do testing to see if the home can be made more energy-efficient, seal leaks with weather stripping, spray foam or silicone caulking, replace a window or door or two, test the heating and cooling system, or anything gas in the home we test to make sure it’s safe,” Scheck said. “We insulate—it’s one of our biggest measures, walls, homes, floors.

“Every home is different, so they have to be treated differently,” Scheck said. “We help the client out with both programs, they’re equally important.”

Scheck said clients are already on their waiting list. “They have actually been in contact with us. The majority are weatherization clients, either we’ve done weatherization for them, or we can’t because they have a leaking roof, which means we have to defer helping them until they fix it,” he said. “They have to meet certain criteria.”

Scheck said while he took over the program a year ago, it dates back to the 1970s and has served more than 14,000 families in EMAA’s eight-county service area.