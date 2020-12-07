EMAA gets housing preservation grant

As the temperature drops, some homeowners might be feeling the chill, but East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) recently became the recipient of a grant that will help 19 families in its eight-county service region stay warmer this winter.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development director for Missouri, Jeff Case, announced EMAA was one of two Missouri-based sponsoring organizations receiving almost $300,000 in Housing Preservation Grants.
The grants are earmarked for repairing houses owned and occupied by low-income and very low-income rural Missourians.
EMAA will be using its $149,343 grant to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes in its service area. Nineteen low- and very-low income families living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties will benefit.
Established in 1965, EMAA provides services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals annually in its eight-county service area. The repairs will be made in conjunction with East Missouri Action Agency’s Weatherization and Home Repair program, led by Weatherization Program Director Dave Scheck.
“We’ll be mostly doing roofs with it, probably 12 out of the 19 projects,” he said. “Some siding, some electrical, some HVAC. We had one home that was missing two ceilings of drywall, so we had to go in and do that."
The Housing Preservation Grant work deals mostly with the exterior of the home, Scheck said. The Weatherization Program addresses sealing and insulating, health and safety issues.
“Weatherization means, for approved clients, they do testing to see if the home can be made more energy-efficient, seal leaks with weather stripping, spray foam or silicone caulking, replace a window or door or two, test the heating and cooling system, or anything gas in the home we test to make sure it’s safe,” Scheck said. “We insulate—it’s one of our biggest measures, walls, homes, floors.
“Every home is different, so they have to be treated differently,” Scheck said. “We help the client out with both programs, they’re equally important.”
Scheck said clients are already on their waiting list. “They have actually been in contact with us. The majority are weatherization clients, either we’ve done weatherization for them, or we can’t because they have a leaking roof, which means we have to defer helping them until they fix it,” he said. “They have to meet certain criteria.”
Scheck said while he took over the program a year ago, it dates back to the 1970s and has served more than 14,000 families in EMAA’s eight-county service area.
“Having a home to call your own is the ultimate American dream to many in our country. However, for lower-income rural residents, the affordability of maintaining a home and making needed repairs can often be a challenge,” said Case. “By partnering with affordable housing agencies, USDA Rural Development helps fill that gap with its Housing Preservation Grant program, ensuring some of our most vulnerable residents have the means necessary to make health and safety improvements to their homes.
North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is the other entity receiving half of the grant, and will use its $149,343 grant to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes in nine counties. Twelve low- and very-low income families living in Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, and Shelby Counties will benefit. Established in 1965, NECAC manages and delivers more than 60 social service, community health, and public housing programs to qualified individuals in nine rural and three metropolitan counties. The repairs will be made in conjunction with NECAC’s Weatherization and Home Repair Program.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
