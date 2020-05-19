EMAA hosts event Thursday with ice cream and produce

As part of community action month, the East Missouri Action Agency is hosting an event on Thursday in their parking lot in Park Hills.
“We will have various departments from the agency providing information about the programs and services we offer,” EMAA Program Coordinator Rob Baker said. “Then it kind of grew into, 'what can we do for the community?'”
The agency partnered with Prairie Farms, who will provide free ice cream. They will also be providing free 25-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables in conjunction with Proffer Produce’s Farm to Family Project through the USDA.
Some other community partners will be on-hand to share information about their services.
The Lunch Lady Food Truck will also be on site for anyone who would like to purchase lunch.
It will be a drive-through event so residents are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.
“They will pull into our lot, the partners will go to their vehicles, distribute the information and whatever handouts they might have,” Baker said. “Then we will load the vegetable and fruit box into their vehicle, and then the last stop on the way out will be Prairie Farms to give everyone an ice cream.”
The event is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but it will be as long as supplies last. The address is 403 Parkway Drive in Park Hills.
Baker said they plan to have 200 boxes of produce on-hand, but they will also be offering them once a week through the end of June at their Park Hills location, as well as others locations in other counties.
“Families in the area will have ample opportunity to take advantage of the Farm to Family Project that Proffer Produce is participating in,” Baker said.
The boxes will be offered at the Park Hills office on Thursdays at 11 a.m.; at the Washington County Head Start on Thursday at noon; at the St. Genevieve Head Start on Tuesdays at noon; and at the Cape Girardeau Head Start at Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
