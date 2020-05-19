EMAA hosts event Thursday with ice cream and produce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As part of community action month, the East Missouri Action Agency is hosting an event on Thursday in their parking lot in Park Hills.

“We will have various departments from the agency providing information about the programs and services we offer,” EMAA Program Coordinator Rob Baker said. “Then it kind of grew into, 'what can we do for the community?'”

The agency partnered with Prairie Farms, who will provide free ice cream. They will also be providing free 25-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables in conjunction with Proffer Produce’s Farm to Family Project through the USDA.

Some other community partners will be on-hand to share information about their services.

The Lunch Lady Food Truck will also be on site for anyone who would like to purchase lunch.

It will be a drive-through event so residents are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

“They will pull into our lot, the partners will go to their vehicles, distribute the information and whatever handouts they might have,” Baker said. “Then we will load the vegetable and fruit box into their vehicle, and then the last stop on the way out will be Prairie Farms to give everyone an ice cream.”