The month of October raises awareness for breast cancer and weatherization, and East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is taking advantage of this.
They are holding an event to feature its Women’s Wellness and Weatherization programs.
EMAA is an organization that has been around since 1965, and provides a variety of services to families in eight counties including St. Francois County.
According to EMAA Program Manager Rob Baker, a lot of their programs are focused on helping low-income families; however, the women’s wellness and weatherization programs are programs that have liberal guidelines.
“Our agency thought that we would take an opportunity that is there and feature the programs that we have that coincide with the month of October,” said Baker.
On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the organization will be hosting this event at its Park Hills’ location. There is not a set schedule for the day, but there will be booths available all day featuring the different services that EMAA offers.
Free blood pressure checks from nursing students at Mineral Area College and mammograms offered by Missouri Baptist Health Care Center are some of the services that will be offered in association with the women’s wellness program.
The weatherization program offers house checks to figure out how to specifically be more energy efficient for each individual home, and applications for this service will be at the event as well.
“One reason we are hosting this event is because it has been said that we [EMAA] are called the 'best kept secret,' and we don’t want to be a secret,” said Baker.
“We want to get out of the office and get into the public domain.”
In addition to the different booths, there will be refreshments provided and the public is invited to attend. This event will be hosted on the parking lot at 403 Parkway Drive in Park Hills. For more information, contact Rob Baker at rbaker@eatmoaa.org or call 573-431-5191.
