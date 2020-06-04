EMAA opens 'Uplift Center' as a way to help homeless, others in need

McCrorey offered two reasons why she felt having an EMAA satellite office in Farmington was so important.

“Number one, homelessness is a huge issue for folks, and so it’s good to be able to try to address some of those issues,” she said. “We may not be able to fully address every issue that a homeless person faces, but we’re going to take a good stab at it.

“Secondly, sometimes transportation is an issue for customers that have to come from Farmington to our Desloge office. We have a large percentage of people that come from Farmington for services, so now we’ll be based out of here, and hopefully, transportation issues will be minimized. I just want to thank the city of Farmington for stepping up and helping us out here through the vision of the mayor and Mr. Beavers of how this could play out.”

After completing a tour of the facility, Mayor Larry Forsythe explained why the city decided to go into partnership with EMAA to open a local center.

“We had this building that had stayed empty for a while,” he said. “We made one little end of it a communications center for [IT Director Floyd Massey] and his tech crew. We get a lot of homeless people who don’t have anywhere to go and can’t figure out where to go. They need help, and they always have to go to EMAA over in Park Hills.