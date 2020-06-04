EMAA opens 'Uplift Center' as a way to help homeless, others in need

East Missouri Action Agency this week opened “Uplift Center for Better Living” in a wing of the Farmington Senior Center located at 607 Wallace Road. Space for the satellite office is being made available to EMAA rent-free by the city of Farmington to provide residents a local resource where they can receive various forms of assistance.
According to its website, EMAA is a not-for-profit community action agency that seeks to act as a catalyst within the community to empower economically disadvantaged individuals and families to reach their highest possible level of success.
With a staff of more than 225 full-time and part-time employees, along with an annual budget of nearly $17 million, the agency provides services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals every year. In addition to St. Francois County, EMAA serves Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Madison, Iron, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.
Vicky Huff, EMAA community services representative, will provide on-site direction for the center.
Prior to a tour of the facility by community leaders held Tuesday morning, EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey explained the reason why the city of Farmington and the agency decided to open the Uplift Center.
“I think it was originally initiated by the city of Farmington,” she said. “They had a meeting, and Vicky was invited to attend, and it really kind of grew out of that.
"[City Administrator Greg Beavers] had an idea of what he wanted to do to try to address some homeless issues here in the city of Farmington. We stepped up to the plate and said we would be willing to take on that issue with you. So, we partnered with them, and that was how the birth of this center began.”
According to McCrorey, the Uplift Center will offer several helpful services for people in the community.
“We’ll be doing our regular EMAA services, as well as offering services to homeless people who come here,” she said. “For example, we will provide showers, laundry service, frozen meals they can warm up, and a room where they can fill out job applications.
"We’ll also have community computers they can use, and there will be other resources made available that will be based out of the building that will be rotating in and out — the Job Center, some mental health services, the children’s home, and the health department.”
Huff briefly explained the process for providing help to those seeking assistance from the Uplift Center.
“When they come in, we’ll take them to the office and do an assessment to find out what their needs are,” she said. “It’s not just going to be immediate needs, crisis needs, but we want to find an overall solution for them.
"We’re here to serve the community in the best way that we know-how. With being in Farmington, it allows those living here to access resources more efficiently.”
McCrorey offered two reasons why she felt having an EMAA satellite office in Farmington was so important.
“Number one, homelessness is a huge issue for folks, and so it’s good to be able to try to address some of those issues,” she said. “We may not be able to fully address every issue that a homeless person faces, but we’re going to take a good stab at it.
“Secondly, sometimes transportation is an issue for customers that have to come from Farmington to our Desloge office. We have a large percentage of people that come from Farmington for services, so now we’ll be based out of here, and hopefully, transportation issues will be minimized. I just want to thank the city of Farmington for stepping up and helping us out here through the vision of the mayor and Mr. Beavers of how this could play out.”
After completing a tour of the facility, Mayor Larry Forsythe explained why the city decided to go into partnership with EMAA to open a local center.
“We had this building that had stayed empty for a while,” he said. “We made one little end of it a communications center for [IT Director Floyd Massey] and his tech crew. We get a lot of homeless people who don’t have anywhere to go and can’t figure out where to go. They need help, and they always have to go to EMAA over in Park Hills.
“Well, they don’t have a ride … they don’t have a phone, so Greg Beavers came up with the idea of making this a place where they would have a source to go to where they can get the help that they need. We went a little bit further. ‘Well, they need a shower.’ A good shower always makes somebody feel better.
“‘Well, how do you get hold of your family?’ You need phones, so we got them phones. ‘Can I get on the internet to get my Social Security Number and other information?’ So, we got some computers. Then we got hold of EMAA, and they are staffing it.”
Forsythe believes the Uplift Center is a great example of community needs being met through shared involvement by the city, EMAA, and the other agencies that will be offering assistance there.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “Thankfully, the city of Farmington comes through again with the help and support our people need. We’re here to do whatever we can.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
