Twenty-five residents served out of the Park Hills East Missouri Action Agency location will be able to stay cool this summer thanks to a donation from Ameren Missouri.
East Missouri Action Agency will have 50 AC units to disperse which are divided between the Park Hills service center and the Cape Girardeau service center. Community Services Director Cathy Poole said that Ameren Missouri customers who qualify for energy assistance through the agency are eligible to qualify for a unit.
“These AC units will typically go to the elderly, individuals with small children, and those with serious health conditions that would be affected by the heat,” said Poole. “The need must be medically supported by a physician.”
The Park Hills service center for EMAA serves St. Francois, Iron, Madison, Washington, Bollinger, and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
“All energy assistance through our programs is approved by state guidelines as well as availability of funds,” said Poole.
The agency spent approximately $900,000 providing energy assistance this past winter from November 1 to May 31. Individuals who qualify for winter assistance are usually eligible to receive $300 in assistance for the summer if funds are available to the agency.
EMAA also provides assistance with housing, women’s wellness, head start, weatherization, and may other areas. People who receive assistance in one program often qualify in other areas as well.
The utility company, according to company spokesperson Jenny Barth, will donate 600 energy efficient window air conditioning units to action agencies across the state.
“In addition to the AC units, we are also providing sets of LED light bulbs to go with the families who receive the units,” said Barth.
Ameren reminds individuals that they should keep their air conditioning running in the summer months and not turn it off for fear of a high bill.
“We have all sorts of programs through our company and by partnering with assistance agencies,” said Barth. “We just ask that customers reach out to us for help.”
Ameren reminds customers to stay cool and check on neighbors often when the heat becomes extreme, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.