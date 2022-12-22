EMAA's New Foundations Construction finishes first house; looks to fill positions for more projects

New Foundations Construction, a subsidiary of the East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA), recently completed its first property renovation in Park Hills. The newly remodeled home was on the market for just one day before it sold.

The EMAA created New Foundations Construction using $325,000 in Community Economic Development (CED) grant funds. EMAA's new construction entity operates in St. Francois, Washington, and Madison counties, with the goal of giving new life to neglected and derelict houses and helping to beautify the neighborhoods in which the properties are located.

EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey said the agency's equity investment project is designed to align with regional and state plans that call for increasing the quantity and quality of employment opportunities, increasing the development of affordable housing, improving the quality of housing stock, and linking the production of affordable housing with economic development activities that create new jobs.

New Foundations finished its first house rehab at 509 Field Street in Park Hills this month. The dwelling fell into disrepair as it sat vacant since 2014. EMAA acquired the property for $5,000 through a bid process with the City of Pary Hills.

Project Manager Stephen Speer said the company's nine crew members worked to completely renovate the house over about four months. When they started work, he said the windows were boarded up, and the place was a bit of a mess, but the potential was there.

"The house was very solid, the foundation, everything was very solid," said Speer. "...I know it's a generic term, but the house had very good solid bones. It was a good house for bringing back to life."

Work began in April, and the crew uncovered a nice surprise when they started the interior demolition, Speer explained.

"We spent a couple of weeks just demoing and cleaning it out," he said. "That's when we pulled the carpets up and found the beautiful hardwood floors that were underneath the carpets."

After the interior was cleared out, Speer said they took measurements for all the window openings. That's when they had to pause work on the home for a few months as the new windows would take 12 weeks to arrive.

The remodel resumed in August. Speer mentioned that every piece of the house had been replaced or restored, including the refinished hardwood floors found in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms.

Constructed in 1950, the home spent most of its life serving as a parsonage for the since-demolished Assembly of God Church, once located next door.

The 1,400-square-foot residence has three bedrooms, two tile-floored bathrooms, a spacious living room, and an attached carport. New Foundations installed brand new heating and cooling systems and water heater. The builders also included new energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances, like a french door refrigerator with a bottom freezer, a freestanding range with a glass cooktop, a combination microwave/rangehood, and a large dishwasher.

Speer estimated the cost of the property rehab to be about $130,000. The home sold for about $169,000.

The house was advertised for sale, and an interested party snatched it up within a day. Speer said the house sold on Dec. 5 to a couple who had been previously eyeing the property. The project manager noted that those interested in buying a New Foundations home could do so through the conventional home buying process of loan approval. He said various grants and other programs are also available for interested parties who qualify.

"They don't have to qualify through a low-income program," he explained. "Anybody can purchase the [houses], but we will work with people. I will assist people who do need some financial guidance. I've done that with many people through the USDA, through the [First-Time Home Buyer] program, so I can guide them to who they need to talk to.

"We're hoping the federal government will come out with a first-time home buyer program again," he said. "That's what I'm kind of monitoring closely."

Moving forward, Speer said the plan is to build at least one more home on the 18,272-square-foot Field Street lot. The company has at least nine other properties on its list to be rehabbed, including a parcel on Eighth Street in Park Hills.

"We have a piece of property over on Eighth Street that's gonna have five lots available to build on," said Speer. "And we're in the process of purchasing a lot now to add to that, so it'll be a total of six available."

To keep up with the workload, New Foundations Construction hopes to fill a few more positions on its team. Speer said they were looking to hire four more people for the construction team.

"I'm initially going to hire one person at the beginning of January," he said. "I'm going to start interviewing Jan. 2. I'm going to take applications, hire one person at the beginning of the month and three more a few weeks later in mid-January."

Among its current employees, the company brings more than a hundred years of build experience to each renovation.

EMAA is partnering with local workforce development entities to fill the remaining openings for job recruitment and construction training. The agency provides a range of support services to low-income individuals who fill the jobs, including offering its financial literacy education program.

The company offers competitive wages and appealing benefits to its employees, including health insurance, paid vacation and sick time, holiday pay, bereavement pay, and worker's compensation, among other advantages.

In addition to being the construction contractor for EMAA's affordable housing initiative, New Foundations provides property maintenance for EMAA-managed properties and home repair services to low-income households through the HeRO Program.

Speer said the company is available for hire for projects, mainly interior carpentry work. New Foundations is a fully insured, non-profit company employing vetted, experienced workers.

For more information about New Foundations Construction or to apply for an open position, call 1-800-392-8663. Additional details can also be found by visiting Eastmoaa.org.

