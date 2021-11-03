Emergency management director describes the Fredericktown tornado aftermath

"We could talk car to car but we couldn't hit the repeater and we couldn't communicate with dispatch," Stevens said. "So dispatch was giving me calls on my phone and they were calling me directly and I was giving it to them."

Stevens said despite this added obstacle everyone and everything seemed to work like a well oiled machine. He said crews just started showing up and helping.

"Out (Highway) 72, on (County Road) 521, was the earliest portion of any damage," Stevens said. "There is one house out there that was destroyed. We got on 521 and drove down it for a mile and there was no damage and I was like is this the right spot and then all of the sudden there it is and as the crow flies it cuts right back to that house."

Stevens said he and his brother Dan went to the call and when they arrived, the woman in the home was fine.

"She is the only person I have talked to that rode out complete destruction without a basement. She was in the bathroom," Stevens said. "The bathroom was still there. You could see out from the other rooms.

"When she called, the tornado was over and she was trying to get out of the bathroom but she heard an explosion so she went back in and waited on us."