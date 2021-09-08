Emergency preparedness fair set for Saturday

Experts say that being prepared for disasters starts at home.

Everyone in the family can be a part of helping to prepare for emergencies.

Age doesn't matter. Young children and teens alike can be a part of the process. Without a doubt, every family member has an important role to play when it comes to preparing ahead of time before disaster strikes.

With that thought in mind, the city of Farmington and local faith congregations are sponsoring a Family Emergency Preparedness Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.

The fair is being described by its organizers as "a fun and free family event that just might save your life, your loved one's life, or the life of your pet."

The Family Emergency Preparedness Fair will feature a number of activities and events that include a free carnival with bounce houses, face painting and a fish pond; emergency vehicle tours of a fire truck, police car and ambulance; police K-9 and jiu-jitsu demonstrations; free child ID kits and smoke alarms; a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States and local veterans; survival and disaster preparedness; 72-hour kits; photos with Smokey The Bear and local heroes; and more.