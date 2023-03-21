Farmington High School welcomed a new addition to the school's wellness efforts on Friday as staff met "Frida," an emotional support dog. Frida will join the school full-time next school year after finishing up her training.

Farmington Officer Wendy Helton brought Frida to meet school faculty members gathered in the field house Friday morning for their 7th annual Wellness Day.

Frida is a two-year-old support dog who comes to the school district through a partnership with the Farmington Police Department.

Officer Helton traveled to Ohio to get Frida last week. She has been in training at the Tri-State K9 Services in Ohio, which trains many types of work dogs, including K9s used by the FBI and Secret Service.

Frida is still in training but was able to visit the high school while on a short break. She will begin her service next school year, regularly making her way to all of the district's school buildings and providing many facets of support to students and faculty.

Farmington School District Director of Communication Mindy Southern introduced Officer Helton and Frida to the crowd at Friday's Wellness Day, explaining some of the many benefits of a support dog.

Southern noted that K9 friends help to reduce stress and anxiety for children and adults, improve emotional regulation, enhance socialization, increase motivation, and provide a sense of comfort and security.

"I know for me, it means a lot that Frida will be able to be used with students who might need that special time to de-escalate maybe a little bit or calm down, and Frida can bring that to them," she said.

Officer Helton conceived of the service dog program last November and will serve as Frida's human partner. The officer spoke about Frida's journey to becoming the school's support dog.

Helton said she would be making the rounds to introduce Frida at each Farmington campus this week. Frida will then return to Ohio next week to start wrapping up the remainder of her training.

"She will go back to Ohio to finish up her schooling," said Helton. And then, on May 28, after school, I will be back with her for two weeks for training. And then, starting next year, she's with us full-time."

Helton explained that Frida was born in Slovenia. The officer said the support dog is full of personality and enjoys her favorite toy: tennis balls.

"She loves attention," said Helton. "She's very affectionate; very toy-driven. She loves tennis balls. That's a reward. That's her reward for when she does what she's supposed to do.

Helton also mentioned how Frida helps out the community just by being her quirky self.

"She also likes to pick up trash. Or anything really," the officer said. "Aluminum cans -- she picks up. We stopped at a gas station a couple of times, and she was doing her civic duty by picking up trash. So yeah, she's got quite a bit of personality."