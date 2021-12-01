 Skip to main content
Employees of the Month recognized

Three Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center personnel were each recognized as Employee of the Month for October.

Robert Miller, electronic technician II, was recognized for his excellent internal customer service while working on a security project at SMMHC.

Angela Hill, RN, was recognized for going above and beyond in duties and volunteering to work overtime to help the clinic complete extra assignments with a positive, professional attitude.

Josh Thomure, recreation-APS, was recognized for his dedication to the job and always being willing to take on extra duties as needed.

