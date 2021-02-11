EMS team praised for actions at fatal fire

“During this, the mother of the child told them her daughter was in the bedroom. At that time both of our crew members tried to get in the bedroom there by the front door. When trying to go into the house, they were overwhelmed by the heat and smoke and they had to back out. They couldn’t do anything else. They couldn’t get in there, so at that point the only one they could save was the husband.”

Tetrault expressed pride in the professional, yet humane manner, in which Mills and Govreau responded to the emergency.

“Nick and Mackenzy both have children, so their heart and their soul is into saving lives,” he said. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We don’t have enough equipment to go into a burning house, but if somebody is presented with a situation where there is a young baby or child involved in a house fire, if they can get into it in a safe manner, we’re all going to do the same thing. We’re going to do what we can to save somebody’s life.