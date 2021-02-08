Energy assistance available for area families facing hardships

Energy assistance dollars are still available for families in the area experiencing financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the Missouri Department of Social Services, has funds available.

Ameren Missouri is also offering payment agreements and working with customers to avoid disconnection.

"This time of year following the holidays can come with an extra financial burden for families, and the pandemic has made things even worse," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience at Ameren Missouri. "That's why we are continuing to offer payment plans with more flexible terms than normal, and doing everything we can to work with our customers during this challenging time.

"This includes working to ensure that families who are new to being in a low-income bracket are aware of what options are available."

Since March, the company has helped thousands of Missourians with their statement balances and provided nearly $12 million in energy assistance and charitable contributions.