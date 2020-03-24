Energy companies working with customers

“Members are encouraged to call the office at 1-800-392-4711 for any coop business. BREC offers many ways to pay energy bills including paying by mail, through the website www.brec.coop, SmartHub App, payment kiosks, and pay by phone system at 1-888-461-COOP. Additionally, we have external deposit boxes at each of our office locations,” the release read.

The city of Farmington operates its own system.

City administrator Greg Beavers said at this time, they haven't adopted any special measures beyond their usual policy of making arrangements with people who are having trouble paying their bill. They usually extend the payments and ask residents to sign a promissory note.

"I roll things out a piece at a time as needed. We recognize people in the service industries are experiencing a lot of job loss," Beavers said. "This (the quarantine) will probably extend, at which time we'll evaluate other considerations as needed."

He said late fees or other penalties likely will not be waived, since "they're so nominal anyway like 1.5%."