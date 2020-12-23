Enjoy a simple Christmas this year by focusing on family, those in need

The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season sometimes makes all of the festivities a bit exhausting. The list of to-do is often extensive: work parties, classroom celebrations, baking and cooking, shopping and wrapping, and more. Too often these tasks overwhelm people.
Years ago, Christmas wasn’t about shopping for hours for that “perfect gift” and piling beautifully wrapped – and sometimes expensive – gifts under the tree. It was about using what was already on hand to make homemade gifts and enjoying time together.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has created many complications and caused much uncertainty, one positive result to arise amidst the chaos has been people’s desire to find peace and simplicity.
Unlike past years, many chose to decorate for the holidays much earlier than usual this year. There has also been more generosity and giving to others in need. The pandemic has provided time for reflection and reciprocation of compassion and kindness. The coronavirus crisis has allowed people to contemplate what is most important to them.
Even though families and friends are separated this holiday season, many are choosing to focus on the moments together, whether that’s being gathered together in person or celebrating through phone calls and video chats.
The simplicity of this Christmas – slowing down and connecting with loved ones -- is something many are making their priority.
There are many ways to accomplish this.
One Fredericktown resident has always had the desire to “celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way.” For years, he has envisioned gathering his family together in their old red barn decorated with nature-made decor, sitting on bales of hay, singing old-time carols and hymns, and reading the Christmas story from the Bible. He has said his goal is to “just enjoy our time together sharing an old-fashioned Christmas.”
Because this holiday issue of the Daily Journal will be published before this resident is surprised with this special gift from his family on Christmas evening, his name cannot be revealed … and the surprise won’t be spoiled.
This family has endured some challenges this year, including health issues of this resident. Perhaps that’s one reason why the family chose to plan this special surprise for their loved one.
“He never asks for anything,” said one of his children. “He’s the most selfless person I know. That’s why we want to do something special just for our dad.”
The family is planning to decorate the old barn with natural décor including pinecones, greenery and a small tree cut from the family farm. Other additions will be paper chains, popcorn-and-cranberry-stringed garland, lanterns, burlap and red-and-black plaid ribbon. Blankets will adorn the bales of hay for seating, and freshly baked treats, apple cider and hot chocolate will be enjoyed. They also plan to give handmade gifts to their loved one.
For families considering hosting their own simple Christmas, here are a few other ideas:
• candlelight dinner
• make homemade treats or other gifts together
• read the Christmas story in the Bible (Luke 2 and Matthew 1-2)
• read inspiring Christmas stories or poems
• play or sing old-fashioned Christmas songs and hymns
• share stories of Christmases past and other memorable stories
• gather and display branches, greenery, pinecones, berries and cinnamon sticks
• use brown sacks with battery-operated tealights for lighting
• nativity scene display
• give back to others by delivering a meal to an elderly neighbor, someone who recently lost a spouse or family member, or someone who lives alone
• leave a card, gift, or homemade treat or meal for someone in need
• make a list of ways to serve others in the coming year
Incorporating old-fashioned traditions in the modern world doesn’t require a huge investment of time or money. It does, however, require an investment of thoughtfulness, kindness, compassion and time to give to others … not the most expensive items but by far the most appreciated ones.