Enjoy a simple Christmas this year by focusing on family, those in need

There are many ways to accomplish this.

One Fredericktown resident has always had the desire to “celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way.” For years, he has envisioned gathering his family together in their old red barn decorated with nature-made decor, sitting on bales of hay, singing old-time carols and hymns, and reading the Christmas story from the Bible. He has said his goal is to “just enjoy our time together sharing an old-fashioned Christmas.”

Because this holiday issue of the Daily Journal will be published before this resident is surprised with this special gift from his family on Christmas evening, his name cannot be revealed … and the surprise won’t be spoiled.

This family has endured some challenges this year, including health issues of this resident. Perhaps that’s one reason why the family chose to plan this special surprise for their loved one.

“He never asks for anything,” said one of his children. “He’s the most selfless person I know. That’s why we want to do something special just for our dad.”