Enrollment open for Show-Me-Select Heifer program

Enrollment is currently open for the Show-Me-Select Heifer (SMS) Program and ends Sept. 1.

Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock for the University of Missouri Extension, said that this round of heifers would be bred in the fall of 2021 and sold in the spring of 2022.

For this enrollment period, fees have changed. There is a $25 per farm membership fee, $2 per head enrollment fee and $20 per head tagging fee. Sale expenses are not included in these fees and are different for each sale.

Graham says that SMS heifers have gained fame for calving ease, which cuts death losses and labor at calving. Spring and fall SMS auctions across the state bring higher bids for calving-ease genetics.

“They have a pretty comprehensive health and vaccination protocol,” she said. “The feeding and care will be on the higher end. The highest bar we try to reach is the breeding program.

"We try to focus on artificial insemination, those heifers tend to sell higher. Those bulls have to meet certain specifications that we use. We are focusing on calving ease, trying to make these heifers not have as many problems calving. We are at 8-10% calving ease assistance where nationwide it’s at 20-25%.”