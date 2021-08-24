Enrollment open for Show-Me-Select Heifer program

Enrollment is currently open for the Show-Me-Select Heifer (SMS) Program and ends Sept. 1.
Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock for the University of Missouri Extension, said that this round of heifers would be bred in the fall of 2021 and sold in the spring of 2022.
For this enrollment period, fees have changed. There is a $25 per farm membership fee, $2 per head enrollment fee and $20 per head tagging fee. Sale expenses are not included in these fees and are different for each sale.
Graham says that SMS heifers have gained fame for calving ease, which cuts death losses and labor at calving. Spring and fall SMS auctions across the state bring higher bids for calving-ease genetics.
“They have a pretty comprehensive health and vaccination protocol,” she said. “The feeding and care will be on the higher end. The highest bar we try to reach is the breeding program.
"We try to focus on artificial insemination, those heifers tend to sell higher. Those bulls have to meet certain specifications that we use. We are focusing on calving ease, trying to make these heifers not have as many problems calving. We are at 8-10% calving ease assistance where nationwide it’s at 20-25%.”
The program started in 1997 statewide with Farmington having its first sale in the spring of 2016.
“There’s extra costs and labor associated with the program,” Graham said. “Depending on the year, we can generate anywhere $200-600 per head more than they would sell at regular auction.
"Some are registered breeds, they function the same as the registered ones; they just have a registration number attached to them. Most of them are Angus cross, black and black whiteface. We have some Simmental cross.”
According to Graham, for the Farmington sale in the spring there are about 130 head available. The fall season tends to be less with 110-115 heifers.
Program details are at extension.missouri.edu/programs/show-me-select-replacement-heifer-program.
Fall sales of spring-calving heifers and sale coordinators:
• Farmington Regional Stockyards LLC, Farmington, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Kendra Graham, 573-756-4539, GrahamKK@missouri.edu.
• Kingsville Livestock Auction, Kingsville, 11 a.m. Nov. 20. David Hoffman, 816-380-8460, HoffmanD@missouri.edu.
• Joplin Regional Stockyards, Joplin, 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Eldon Cole, 417-466-3102, ColeE@missouri.edu.
• F&T Livestock Market, Palmyra, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Daniel Mallory, 573-985-3911, MalloryD@missouri.edu.
• SEMO Livestock Sales LLC, Fruitland, 11 a.m. Dec. 4. Erin Larimore, 660-281-5518, LarimoreE@missouri.edu.
• Kirksville Livestock LLC, Kirksville, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Zac Erwin, 660-665-9866, ErwinZ@missouri.edu.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com