Spring is just around corner and with the arrival of spring comes the arrival of the 6th annual Art Blooms Banner Contest for the City of Farmington.
Over the last six years, students from the class of Kindergarten to 12th grade who are a part of the public, private and home school systems are asked to participate in this annual contest.
Students are to enter an original drawing, painting or illustration that they think best represents the theme for the year’s contest, and the winning banners will be displayed from late March to November in downtown Farmington as a light pole banner.
The deadline to enter the contest is Jan. 31.
This year’s theme, chosen by Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, is “Places and Spaces”.
The ideas depicting a favorite place or space are "boundless," he said.
“The kids who participate in this contest are so creative because you give them a single theme and then there are works of art ranging all over the spectrum,” said Beavers.
Last year, there were more than 1,200 entries and 80 winners. This year is the first time that 100 winners will be chosen, which will allow the banners to expand a little beyond downtown Farmington.
“The art is always really striking, and they look fantastic throughout downtown,” Beavers said. “It makes downtown look great, too, because there are unique art pieces at 100 different locations.”
In addition to the City of Farmington, the contest is also sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA).
MACOA is a nonprofit community arts organization based in Park Hills. Its mission is to promote and strengthen the cultural environment in all segments of the area served by Mineral Area College. It seeks to create and support opportunities for the community to experience the arts locally and at an affordable cost.
Scottye Adkins, is the executive director of MACOA.
“As a community member, I enjoy driving through Farmington and seeing the banners on the street and knowing that local students are the people who created the designs,” she said. “I love seeing art in action and using local artists in one way to do that."
Artwork entries can be submitted to the Farmington Library or MACOA by Friday, Jan. 31. The address for the library is 101 N A St., Farmington, MO 63640, and MACOA’s address is P.O. Box 1000 Park Hills, MO 63601.
Entries can also be dropped off at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Building at room 134.
Adkins advised that if entries are mailed, then they should be submitted flat in a protective envelope, and the artwork should not be folded.
After the banners run their cycle of being displayed, the winner will be able to keep the banner for themselves.
Official guidelines and entry forms are available at the Farmington Library, at www.MineralAreaArts.org or at Mineral Area Council on the Arts on Facebook.
For more information on the contest, contact Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or at sadkins@MineralArea.edu.
"We just really appreciate everyone who participates, and we hope to keep expanding this contest and program over the years," said Beavers.
