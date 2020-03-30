EPA announces grants to further reduce lead in water

As part of EPA’s 50th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of approximately $40 million to assist disadvantaged communities and schools with removing sources of lead in drinking water. This funding will help protect the health of children in disadvantaged communities and makes progress on implementing the Trump Administration’s Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures.

EPA is announcing the availability of over $17 million for projects that implement or improve corrosion control or conduct lead service line replacements in disadvantaged communities and $22.8 million for projects that remove sources of lead in drinking water (e.g., fixtures, fountains, outlets and plumbing materials) in schools or child care facilities. The agency is prioritizing projects for drinking water systems that service disadvantaged communities, including those that are part of qualified Opportunity Zones, and have exceeded the lead action level during the last three years. Qualified Opportunity Zones include designated low-income or distressed communities where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. The impact that these grants will have on neighborhoods and citizens across the country will supplement the ongoing investment in Opportunity Zones.