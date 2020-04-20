EPA: Flush only TP, please

All the toilet paper people are buying amid the coronavirus pandemic eventually has to go somewhere.
And the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hopes toilet paper is the only thing that’s being flushed down the toilet other than human waste, echoing a lament many local wastewater workers have been expressing since wipes were deceptively marketed as “flushable.”
Larry Lacy, director of Farmington Public Works, said so far, their wastewater system is in pretty good shape.
“We haven’t had a huge problem as of yet, but I know what they call a 'flushable' wipe doesn’t degrade like toilet paper does,” he said. “It hasn’t gotten worse of late, it hasn’t affected us yet. We hope the citizens continue to just flush toilet paper and if they use something else, throw it in the trash can.”
The EPA in a recent news release is encouraging all Americans to do just that, and refrain from flushing disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be thrown in the trash.
“Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce. Flushing anything other than toilet paper, including disinfecting wipes, can damage internal plumbing, local sewer systems and septic systems,” the news release states. “Fixing these backups is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly.
“Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the frontline of protecting human health and the environment every single day.”
Kevin Brooks, wastewater operator for Leadwood, said when he started in 2014, flushable wipes weren’t much of a problem, but in the last three or four years, it’s gotten worse.
“We put a notice out in the mail to our residents two or three months ago, asking them not to flush baby wipes, because it screws up the grinders,” he said. “Those disposable wipes might say they’re flushable, but they’re not. They’re eating up grinders terribly.”
Because Leadwood’s terrain is so hilly, Brooks said, they have 25 lift stations all over town pumping the sewage up hills and eventually to the treatment plant. In total, the 25 stations require a total of 37 grinders. The price of a grinder depends on its horsepower, he said, with a 5 hp grinder costing about $4,000 each and a 2 hp grinder costing anywhere from $1,200-$1,400 each.
“The lift station takes raw sewage and grinds it up in smaller form to be pumped to wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “The grinders don’t want to grind that stuff up, it’ll get clogged. So we have to take it out, unclog it, put it back in. It shortens the life of the grinder.”
Brooks said it’s not just wipes, either, he’s seen washcloths, soda cans, soda bottles, toys, diapers, “lots of feminine hygiene products.”
Caleb Politte, chief wastewater operator for Bonne Terre, said fats, oil, grease and paper towels can present problems, but agreed the wipes cause the most trouble and cost.
“The city owns the mains. It’s the homeowner’s job to get their waste to the main,” he said. “If it doesn’t make it, it’s on the homeowner to get the line unclogged in their yard.”
He said one of the worst cases he’s seen involved a resident who destroyed her own lift station by flushing baby wipes.
“It completely destroyed the pump and we had to put a whole new pump in there. It was about $2,000, not counting time and labor to fix it,” Politte said. “It can get pretty expensive. If it gets into our pumps, it can get even more expensive, since city sewer rates would have to go up.”
