EPA: Flush only TP, please

“Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the frontline of protecting human health and the environment every single day.”

Kevin Brooks, wastewater operator for Leadwood, said when he started in 2014, flushable wipes weren’t much of a problem, but in the last three or four years, it’s gotten worse.

“We put a notice out in the mail to our residents two or three months ago, asking them not to flush baby wipes, because it screws up the grinders,” he said. “Those disposable wipes might say they’re flushable, but they’re not. They’re eating up grinders terribly.”

Because Leadwood’s terrain is so hilly, Brooks said, they have 25 lift stations all over town pumping the sewage up hills and eventually to the treatment plant. In total, the 25 stations require a total of 37 grinders. The price of a grinder depends on its horsepower, he said, with a 5 hp grinder costing about $4,000 each and a 2 hp grinder costing anywhere from $1,200-$1,400 each.