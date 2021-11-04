Ericka Wade Foundation commemorating 10 years of family run Saturday morning

Eleven years ago, tragedy struck the family of Ericka Wade.
Ten years ago, the family came together and found a way to honor her life in the midst of their grief.
At the age of 20, Ericka’s life was cut short when she was murdered while trying to help a friend in November of 2010.
The very next November, the family started the Ericka Wade Foundation 5K Family Run to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.
The 10th anniversary run will take place Saturday at El Tapatio in Farmington, 605 Walton Drive.
“It's good for us, just allowing us to get together and just reflect on Ericka and who she was and how much she meant to us,” said Brian Bates, Ericka’s brother and foundation member.
They picked November for the run because it’s the month she was born and the month she died.
“We just kind of came together as a family back then and decided that we wanted to do something to commemorate her life and to kind of reflect on the kind of person she was,” he explained. “Because she was very giving, very bubbly and just a really good person and a fun person to be around. She just treated people well. She was just a good person and we wanted to carry that on.”
The family chose Shriners Hospital because Ericka benefitted from the hospital’s services the first five years of her life after she was born with clubfoot.
“They just were so good to Ericka,” he added. “They were so good to our family, so we decided that's who we wanted to donate to.”
Over the past nine years, the foundation has donated over $105,000 to help children with orthopedic needs at the hospital. Of that, $50,000 went toward sponsoring one of the inpatient rooms in the new hospital.
“I don't think we ever would have imagined that at this point we would have raised over $100,000,” Bates said. “We had no idea what to expect, so it's pretty amazing we're at this point.”
The race will start at 8:30 a.m. this year. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The fee to enter is $30. Registration can done online at https://erickawadefoundation.org/register-here-for-the-10th-annual-5k-family-fun-run/ or on the day of the event.
A virtual option for the race is also available.
“This is the second year we're doing it,” Bates said. “And it just gives people an option if you don't want to come and be around a lot of people or you just can't make it. It's just a lot more convenient and you still get to participate and still get to contribute to Shriners.”
Participants will receive a 10th anniversary T-shirt designed by Ericka’s cousin Daesha Donze.
Raffle tickets are also available to win $500 Visa gift card or a Henry Golden Boy Lever Action .410 Shotgun or a Henry Golden Boy .22 Rifle. Tickets are $5 a piece or six for $20.
As always, the Thursday before the run on Nov. 4, El Tapatio in Farmington donates a portion of their proceeds that day to the foundation.
