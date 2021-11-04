Ericka Wade Foundation commemorating 10 years of family run Saturday morning

Eleven years ago, tragedy struck the family of Ericka Wade.

Ten years ago, the family came together and found a way to honor her life in the midst of their grief.

At the age of 20, Ericka’s life was cut short when she was murdered while trying to help a friend in November of 2010.

The very next November, the family started the Ericka Wade Foundation 5K Family Run to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.

The 10th anniversary run will take place Saturday at El Tapatio in Farmington, 605 Walton Drive.

“It's good for us, just allowing us to get together and just reflect on Ericka and who she was and how much she meant to us,” said Brian Bates, Ericka’s brother and foundation member.

They picked November for the run because it’s the month she was born and the month she died.

“We just kind of came together as a family back then and decided that we wanted to do something to commemorate her life and to kind of reflect on the kind of person she was,” he explained. “Because she was very giving, very bubbly and just a really good person and a fun person to be around. She just treated people well. She was just a good person and we wanted to carry that on.”

