Ericka Wade Run returns

The 9th annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) is returning Nov. 14 to support a cause that gives back to the community in honor of an individual whose life was cut short in a brutal crime.
The event begins at 9 a.m., at the El Tapatio restaurant located at 605 Walton Drive in Farmington. Same day registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost to participate is $30 per person. All participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://erickawadefoundation.org.
"You don't have to be a runner to participate," said Brian Bates, Wade's brother and an EWF officer. "Walkers are also encouraged to join us.
"There is an optional two-mile course for walkers who may not want to cover the full 5k — which is 3.1 miles. The race may look a little different this year, as we will be taking precautions such as social distancing, and requiring masks as well — except for runners and walkers on the course.
"We will be doing a staggered start to the race to try and maintain some distancing. We will also be offering a virtual option this year, so those that can't be with us or prefer not to get out due to COVID-19, can participate when and where they choose."
The story of how 20-year-old Ericka Wade lost her life is a tragic one.
In November of 2010, the woman was lured from her home and brutally murdered. Her family started the foundation in 2012 to do something constructive for children despite the horrible nature of her death.
“One of the reasons we started the foundation is because we wanted to do something positive in her name,” Bates said. She was kind and giving, and we wanted to embody that.”
According to Bates, Shriners Hospital holds a special place in his family’s heart. The annual 5K run is the main fundraiser held by the EWF to bring in thousands of dollars for the children's hospital that focuses on helping children with prosthetic, orthopaedic and burn care.
“When the foundation was started, we wanted to raise money for something that had a connection to Ericka,” said Bates. “Ericka was born with a club foot, so for the first five years of her life she made trips to Shriners regularly with multiple surgeries. They were fantastic to our family and to her, and we think they do great things.”
"EWF raised $50,000 to sponsor an inpatient room at the new Shriner's Hospital campus and now focuses on raising money for clubfoot patients and patients in need of prosthetics, Bates said. "To date, the EWF has raised more than $87,000 for Shriners Hospital and we're hoping to hit the $100k mark by our 10th anniversary run next year."
In addition to the run, there will be door prizes and raffle items that include a Henry Lever action 410 shotgun, Henry Golden Boy H004 rifle and a $500 Visa gift card. For additional details go to the Ericka Wade Foundation Facebook page.
One of the most popular events affiliated with the fun run is also returning this year.
"On Thursday, Nov. 12th we will have our annual 'Eat for a Cause' fundraiser at El Tapatio in Farmington," Bates said. "Stop by El Tapatio for lunch or dinner — or order out — and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to EWF. This has been a great fundraiser for us as well, and we appreciate all of the support El Tapatio has given us over the years.
"Every year at the time of the race, we relive Ericka's death again, so it is emotional and difficult in some ways because of that. But we also experience the positive emotion of doing something good for the children that the foundation is able to help because of the funds raised by the run.”
