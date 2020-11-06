Ericka Wade Run returns

The 9th annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) is returning Nov. 14 to support a cause that gives back to the community in honor of an individual whose life was cut short in a brutal crime.

The event begins at 9 a.m., at the El Tapatio restaurant located at 605 Walton Drive in Farmington. Same day registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost to participate is $30 per person. All participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://erickawadefoundation.org.

"You don't have to be a runner to participate," said Brian Bates, Wade's brother and an EWF officer. "Walkers are also encouraged to join us.

"There is an optional two-mile course for walkers who may not want to cover the full 5k — which is 3.1 miles. The race may look a little different this year, as we will be taking precautions such as social distancing, and requiring masks as well — except for runners and walkers on the course.

"We will be doing a staggered start to the race to try and maintain some distancing. We will also be offering a virtual option this year, so those that can't be with us or prefer not to get out due to COVID-19, can participate when and where they choose."