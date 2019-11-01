Esther All-Class Reunion held

Esther's inaugural All Class Reunion was held Oct. 12. Pamela Gerstenschlager, one of the organizers and an alumnus, said the group was graciously hosted by Central R-3 Middle School, which is the same location of the original Esther School.
"When we first began this adventure we calculated possibly 130 to 150 students. However, we surpassed that number by hitting over 300 past students and guests," Gerstenschlager said. "There were classes stretching as far back as 1946 through, after consolidation, 1971. Their most mature guest was "95 years young" and alumni traveled from nine states: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Illinois, Georgia, Kentucky and Washington.
Providing dinner for such an expansive number of people might have been a challenge, Gerstenschlager said, but Homestead Restaurant of Bonne Terre was equal to it.
"The history of Homestead goes all the way back to our 'Gathering Place,' Rosener‘s Drive-in, at the time located in Esther which is now of course Park Hills," she said. "Homestead's owner Duane Rosener is the grandson of Leamon and Norma Rosener and the son of Donnie Rosener. This was Duane’s first attempt at catering such a large event. He chose to take on this challenge in memory of his father and grandfather. This challenge was a complete success."
Gerstenschlager said classmates were first greeted by the "welcome" sign donated by Kevin Harrington of Signs Etc., and Thompson Photography took each group's photo and one very large group photo. Veterans were honored with a very heartfelt Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. "And we had our own small Esther Pirates Choir to lead in our school song," she said. "Although we had the lyrics printed for each guest, it seemed that no one needed the cheat sheet. They all remembered our song."
Another special gathering place of yore, Burns Cafe, was also represented. Any student at any given time that attended Esther School had lunch at one time or another at Burns Café, Gerstenschlager said.
"Burns Café was famous for its secret-recipe relish. Ronald Burns, son of Marie Burns, owner of the restaurant, prepared a batch of this famous relish, that we gave as prizes," she said. "The last jar of relish we saved in order to auction to the highest bidder. The bid amount rose to $26. We thought it best to stop right there, the bidding competition became rather exciting."
The $26 was donated to Central R-3 School District's chapter of National Honor Society, in appreciation for the group's help in serving the guests. "This young group of students went above and beyond attending to and helping serve our guests," Gerstenschlager said.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow and Principal Greg Noble worked closely with the organizers to make the event happen, she added.
"We, the past students, want to say thank you to them for the hospitality, inviting us once again to return home," Gerstenschlager. "There were approximately 20 volunteers that helped bring this reunion to success. And it seems they are talking about doing it again next year. We shall see, we shall see!"
