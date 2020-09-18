Ethan Bryan's obituary

TERRE DU LAC - Ethan Bryan, 16, of Terre du Lac, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born June 24, 2004, in Crystal City, to Daniel and Jaclyn (Laird) Bryan. Ethan loved baseball, his friends, marvel movies, video games, board games with his family, singing and listening to music, and West County School District. He was on Student Council and a member of West County High School Choir.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, September 20, 2020, at West County Bulldogs Baseball Field at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzor will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that Memorials be directed to First State Community Bank for the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Face masks are required before entering C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home during Saturday evening's visitation. We recommend you to wear a face mask during Sunday's outside visitation and service.