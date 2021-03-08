Event a slam dunk for charity

Hovis said it is a great excuse to get everyone together and have fun. He said the stands were full of family, friends and community members cheering on the teams and having a great time.

"The Fredericktown Fire Department ran the concession stand, selling all kinds of refreshments including the requested chili dogs," Hovis said. "Overall, it was just a great time with great people. Everyone who came out tonight is a hero because their contribution, whether monetary or volunteering, is helping raise money for the kids."

Event Organizer Charlet Pense said every year they are hoping to make the next year even bigger. She said last year the event was moved to Saturday which seems to have helped attendance numbers.

"The attendance was pretty good this year, and I think moving the event to Saturday last year helped with scheduling," Pense said. "By having it on Saturday, we can start earlier and more people can have the opportunity to come out to cheer and even compete."

Pense said they could not have had such a successful event for the seventh year in a row without the help of all the volunteers, competitors and spectators.