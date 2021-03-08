Event a slam dunk for charity

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes basketball tournament to benefit the Madison County Heroes on Holiday Patrol program was Saturday at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
Since 2015, community teams compete in a basketball tournament to raise money for the organization that provides a holiday shopping trip to local youth in need.
It was clear to see, spectators and players alike were ready for the event's return, as last year's event was one of the last taking place before Governor Mike Parson issued a stay at home order due to COVID-19.
The excitement in the gym was the same as it has always been for years. Everyone was ready to cheer on their family and friends as they competed for the title.
Five teams competed, Team Shaw, Surshine, Harps, Marquand-Zion School District and Fredericktown Police Department.
Team Shaw took home the 2021 Hoops with Our Heroes title, beating Surshine in the final round.
The Fredericktown Police Department had to make a last-minute forfeiture due to not having enough players present to compete.
"This tournament is always a great time," Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "We all love any excuse for a good competition, but knowing it is to raise money for area kids just makes the whole event a win-win."
Hovis said it is a great excuse to get everyone together and have fun. He said the stands were full of family, friends and community members cheering on the teams and having a great time.
"The Fredericktown Fire Department ran the concession stand, selling all kinds of refreshments including the requested chili dogs," Hovis said. "Overall, it was just a great time with great people. Everyone who came out tonight is a hero because their contribution, whether monetary or volunteering, is helping raise money for the kids."
Event Organizer Charlet Pense said every year they are hoping to make the next year even bigger. She said last year the event was moved to Saturday which seems to have helped attendance numbers.
"The attendance was pretty good this year, and I think moving the event to Saturday last year helped with scheduling," Pense said. "By having it on Saturday, we can start earlier and more people can have the opportunity to come out to cheer and even compete."
Pense said they could not have had such a successful event for the seventh year in a row without the help of all the volunteers, competitors and spectators.
"The teams are always ready to play and love the competition," Pense said. "It is really fun to see how into it the teams get. For some of them this is probably the only time they get to play the whole year."
Pense said all of the workers at the event, from the referees and ticket sellers, to concession workers and those running the clock, were all volunteers.
"Scott Sikes and Chief (Eric) Hovis spent the evening announcing and running the clock," Pense said. "Brian Hanner and Sam Shaw were refs, Jenny Revelle sang the national anthem, Alex Sikes, Seth Clark and Tessa Rehkop sold tickets at the door and JROTC presented the colors. We are grateful to have community members who are willing to go the extra mile to help us pull off the event."
Pense said she would also like to thank the Fredericktown Fire Department for running the concessions, KABMS and Principal Kenny Lunsford for donating the gym for the event, and the custodians for helping clean up and just being there to help out.
Each team pays an entry fee of $100 to compete. All community businesses and organizations are welcome to create a team, show off their skills, and have fun raising money for a great cause.
All of this fundraising will help to provide one unforgettable morning for more than 100 Madison County kids who, without this help, may not have a Christmas.
