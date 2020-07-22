Event canceled due to COVID still manages to raise $23,000

Feed the Families, a Madison County annual event for the last nine years, is something the local food pantries have come to rely on as part of their budgets.
Due to COVID-19, the main event had to be canceled but that did not stop the community from stepping up and raising $23,130.15 for the four Madison County food pantries.
Terri Moss, Cheryl Uhl, Danielle Williford and Becky Hunt gathered June 13 to unveil the final total and distribute the funds to the Faith Family Food Pantry, Harvest of Hope, Marquand Baptist and Madison County Food Pantry.
Moss said people were still very motivated to help regardless of the event being canceled.
"We had total community involvement and they were so generous," Hunt said. "I don't think we would have had the money that we had this year if as a group we had not been working our fannies off these past 8 or 9 years to get to the place we are."
Hunt said these funds are absolutely life saving and it is important to keep the fundraising efforts going regardless of the obstacles.
"Money was raised through sponsorships, cans at local businesses, churches taking up donations, baking was done from a couple of churches and the article from the Democrat News was instrumental in bringing in more donations," Moss said.
Hunt said it has been her personal goal to raise enough money to meet the amount of checks written by the food pantry to purchase food they need on top of the food donations. This year's Feed the Families funds will cover 61 percent of that amount.
The group all agreed they missed the in-person event and seeing the community come together for one common goal.
"We missed seeing the community come to the event and work together for this cause," Moss said. "We missed the fun we have at the auctions with Mark Toti coaxing John Clauser to bid more. The cooking clergy auction is always so much fun."
Moss said everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal and having the in-person event next year.
"We would like to thank all the people who give money in the cans, whatever amount that is given," Moss said. "From the smallest to the largest donation, they are all appreciated."
The buckets alone brought in $969.15 of the total raised, proving every penny counts.
Hunt said there are several donors that she refers to as the "widow's mite." These individuals may not give large amounts but they give what they can. Some even give their income tax returns to the cause.
"Despite the kink in the plan we almost reached our $25,000 goal," Moss said. "We were less than $2,000 short which is unbelievable since we didn't even get to have the event."
The Feed the Families organization, the food pantries and the entire community would like to thank all who donated time and money including Mike McFarland Insurance, Coleman Auto Body, Ozark Manor, Barefoot Village, Melvin Mills Roofing, Madison County Title Company, Nu Zeta, Ozarks Federal, New Era Bank, Cap America, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, First State Community Bank, Black River Electric Cooperative, Torrez Sanitation, Sargent Construction, Aunt Kate's Bed and Breakfast, Christian Church Women, Lion's Club, New Providence UBC, Eagles, First Baptist Church, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Wilma Brewington, DAR, Phil and Mary Page, Fredericktown Fillies, James and Anita Ward, J. L. Mullen, Betty Lewis, Calvary Church, Faith Family Worship, Shannon and Rebecca Henson, John Braun, Higdon Church, Connie Dunn, and Fredericktown United Methodist Church.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
