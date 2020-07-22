Event canceled due to COVID still manages to raise $23,000

Hunt said it has been her personal goal to raise enough money to meet the amount of checks written by the food pantry to purchase food they need on top of the food donations. This year's Feed the Families funds will cover 61 percent of that amount.

The group all agreed they missed the in-person event and seeing the community come together for one common goal.

"We missed seeing the community come to the event and work together for this cause," Moss said. "We missed the fun we have at the auctions with Mark Toti coaxing John Clauser to bid more. The cooking clergy auction is always so much fun."

Moss said everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal and having the in-person event next year.

"We would like to thank all the people who give money in the cans, whatever amount that is given," Moss said. "From the smallest to the largest donation, they are all appreciated."

The buckets alone brought in $969.15 of the total raised, proving every penny counts.

Hunt said there are several donors that she refers to as the "widow's mite." These individuals may not give large amounts but they give what they can. Some even give their income tax returns to the cause.