Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington held their annual “Respect Day” last week to help break the stigma of mental health.
Regional Executive Officer for the Department of Mental Health Julie Inman opened the program by talking about efforts to alleviate the stigma of mental health.
“We have to have conversations about mental health the same way we do about diabetes, heart disease, and cancer,” said Inman. “Sharing stories helps others understand mental health.”
The event featured speakers who shared their stories with mental health professionals, inpatients at the facility, and members of the community.
David was the first speaker of the day. He said that he suffers from schizophrenia and often has auditory and visual hallucinations.
David said that he sees angels and demons and believes in a government shadow that watches everything he does.
David said that from birth to age 5 he lived with his mom and dad, as well as a younger brother and sister.
“My parents were drug addicts and alcoholics,” said David. “My dad was very abusing and I would often distract him so that he would beat me rather than my younger brother and sister.”
He said at age 5 he was taken from his parents and placed in foster care and at age 6 had his first experience in a psychiatric hospital.
“The kids there were mean and at about age 7 I was sent to a boys’ home in Kansas City,” said David.
David said at the boys’ home he finally had one female staff member who was nice to him and that was because she was sexually abusing him. He said that two of the other male residents also sexually abused him.
He recalled a staff member named Jim who finally one night walked in on the female staff member abusing him and reported it to the police. He was then sent back to the psychiatric hospital.
At 14, David was placed at Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau for one year and then back to the psychiatric hospital, and then at age 16 back to Cottonwood. At age 17, David said he committed a crime against a staff member at Cottonwood and spent time at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
David said at age 18, the Department of Social Services dropped custody and he was given money for a bus fare and just dropped off in the world. He said he ended up at the U City Loop in St. Louis and began Job Corps.
David said he was kicked out of Job Corps and ended up at a boarding home in Cape Girardeau.
“I was scared and didn’t trust the system,” said David, “so I fled the home and became homeless in Cape Girardeau.”
Unmedicated, David said he began to see his schizophrenia as a spiritual gift. He said that he would speak in different voices, each of which had their own identity or name.
“I ended up in jail several times and had no idea why,” said David. “I drank alcohol to self-medicate.”
In 1999, David moved to Little Rock, Arkansas and met a girl. He said his new girlfriend took him to church and he finally gave his life to Christ. He later moved back to Farmington and his mental illness became too much for him to handle on his own.
“I lost my disability and I had no one to help so I planned to commit suicide that night,” he said.
David went to BJC and just as he was about to leave an old friend came in and urged him to wait. So, he waited and was able to again receive service and most importantly his medication.
“I stand before you today not as a victim but as a fighter,” said David. “Never give up because victory is possible.”
Another speaker, Letitia, stated that her mental health issues started at age 12.
“I had this feeling that I just didn’t fit in anywhere,” said Letitia. “I lived with my mom, one brother, and one sister as well as a stepfather.”
Letitia said that her real father was never around and she remembers as a child that she was blamed for everything that happened.
Letitia said that at age 14 she had a bad family life and started seeking attention.
“I found someone 20 years older than me and I ended up getting pregnant,” said Letitia.
Letitia said she believed she could handle a child and would do the best she could. She said her child’s father stayed around long enough to buy a case of formula and then disappeared.
“My mom called Social Services and they came and took my daughter,” said Letitia.
It wasn’t long before Social Services put her daughter up for adoption.
“My mom loved her living room curtains so I went home that day and set them on fire,” said Letitia. “That got me sent to a psychiatric hospital.”
Letitia said that when she came back from the hospital things weren’t any better and so she met a man and left home. Her mother reported her missing, however, and Letitia said she spent time in a juvenile detention center for running away.
Letitia said that she spend time at Chillicothe Training School for Girls at age 17 where she studied for and passed her GED. She tried moving in with a family member, but never felt she belonged.
“I got me a room and a part-time job and just lived on my own,” said Letitia.
Letitia then met a man and at age 35, became pregnant again.
“Everyone told me I couldn’t raise a child, but I did,” said Letitia. A year and a half later, Letitia said she became pregnant again. She said she finally figured out that she and the kids’ dad weren’t going to make it so there she was, a single mom with two kids.
At age 39, Letitia finally saw a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with depression and PTSD from her abusive relationships. She said she faced drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and abuse.
At age 50, Letitia relocated to St. Francois County to begin a new life. Both of her youngest daughters went on to finish college so it was time she found something for herself.
“I got involved with the Friends in Action Clubhouse,” said Letitia.
It was not long until Letitia became a certified BRIDGES instructor and began helping others to put their own lives back together.
She has worked with and served on the board of East Missouri Action Agency and has also worked for LIFE Center, Inc.
“Each day is a new day for me to start over,” said Letitia.
If you are a loved one are having thoughts of suicide please contact the suicide hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433) or go online to chat with someone live at suicidehotlines.com/missouri.html
If you or a loved on need help finding a mental health provider please contact the Missouri Department of Mental Health at 1-800-364-9687 or visit the department online at dmh.mo.gov
