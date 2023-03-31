The community is invited to attend a partnership event that continues to grow year after year. An outdoor hiring event, sponsored by the Missouri Job Center of Park Hills and the Career Services Department at Mineral Area College (MAC), will take place from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.

MAC Career Services director Alison Sheets said she is "thrilled" to partner once again with the Missouri Job Center.

"The fair was moved from the Centene Center to the campus in April 2017 because MAC, as one of the region’s biggest training and education centers, has always been invested in working with both employers and employees to create great opportunities for a strong local workforce," she continued. "Then in 2020, we moved it outside, and employers liked the outdoor location. We hope to enjoy the outdoor location in the quadrangle once again.

"If it rains, we will move it into the field house. We always look forward to having hundreds of job seekers on campus, including some who might not have made it onto MAC’s campus before. Some job-seekers might even feel intimidated, but there’s no reason to be. We’re accessible and friendly, so again, this hiring event is a good fit with our mission. We’re happy to have every visitor that day.”

Free professional headshots will be available courtesy of Farmington Photo, and job seekers have the opportunity to win attendance prizes. Parking is available in the student lots around campus.

Employers who will have booths on at the Hiring Event include Belgrade State Bank; BJC HealthCare/Parkland Health Center; Boy Scouts of America; Camp Allen Ministries; Caring Hands Home Health; Continental Fabricators, Community Partnership; Department of Corrections; The Doe Run Company; Effex Management; Elara Caring; Express Employment; Gentiva Health Services; Georgian Gardens Center for Rehab; Good Earth Tools; Great Mines Health Clinic; Iron County Medical Center; Kindred at Home; Lee Mechanical; Little Blackcats Daycare LLC; LMC; Mers Goodwill; Mississippi Lime; MoCap; MO Cobalt; North St. Francois County Schools; Paramount Staffing; Phoenix Home Care & Hospice; Positive Impacts; Preferred Family Healthcare; Presbyterian Manor; Proman Staffing; Purcell Tire; Rocky Creek Youth Ranch; Semo Behavioral Health; SEMO Mental Health; Serenity Hospice Care; Special School District St. Louis; The Bank of Missouri; The Baptist Home of Arcadia Valley; US Tool; Washington State Park; Wells Enterprise Inc, and more.

For more information or resume assistance, contact MAC Career Services at 573-518-3848 or careerservices@MineralArea.edu, or call the Missouri Job Center – Park Hills at 573-518-2431.