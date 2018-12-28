The 24th Judicial Circuit is taking part in an experimental Family Drug Treatment Court Program.
In an effort to combat the cycle of substance abuse and foster care placement, St. Francois County Juvenile Courts and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health have joined forces to create the St. Francois County Family Drug Treatment Court.
The mission is to protect children who are exposed to parents' illegal use of drugs and alcohol and whose health and safety may be adversely affected by their parents' abuse of drugs or alcohol. The problem-solving court will be a 16-month program that is completed in four phases with the hope the children will be reunited with their parents prior to graduation.
Eligibility will be determined at the discretion of the judge and the drug court team. To be considered for the program, the parent must be 18 years or older; a resident of St. Francois County; have a substance abuse problem that is a contributing factor to abuse/neglect/dependency. The parent also has to agree to participate voluntarily and have the cognitive ability to do so.
"The kids are a primary concern," 24th Circuit Drug Court Commissioner John Rupp told a group gathered for an open house earlier this month. "The idea is to reunify the kids with parents that are substance free and send them home to a stable household."
He said they need to treat the root cause of the problem and it will take a collaborative effort to make the program work. Incentives to promote positive behavior are given and consequences are enforced for noncompliance. The program provides participants with a Family Drug treatment Court case manager who will follow the treatment process to offer support and relapse prevention.
All participants are thoroughly assessed for treatment needs and provided with a program specific treatment plan.
"Two random urine analysis are given weekly and the participants are rewarded for clean results," Rupp said.
The court started with five cases and would like to expand to 35. The juvenile office is currently in the process of applying for a federal grant to fund the startup in St. Francois County. Eventually, they want to expand to the other three counties in the circuit.
"The grant could bring the 24th circuit upwards of $500,000 to our communities in order to begin addressing the problem within," 24th Circuit Chief Juvenile Officer Ace Eckhoff said.
The grant filings are due by the beginning of next year.
The program is also in need of qualified members of the community to supervise family visits. Individuals will contract with the state and a stipend will be given. The individual is required to have a bachelor's degree in a field related to child care. For more information you can contact the Missouri Children's Division or Nancy Reid at Nancy.L.Reid@dss.mo.gov.
The Family Drug Treatment Court aims to place the parents in a situation where they are working for their income and the children have a stable, drug-free household. Advancement in education is also enforced.
"We want to keep them moving up. We want to show them that they can do the things that seemed impossible to them," Rupp said. "The goal is that with the next generation we can skip this problem."
The 24th Circuit is currently third in the state of Missouri for the number of child abuse and neglect hearings on file. The county still has a huge meth and heroine problem and is number 59 out of 226 Missouri counties that are in danger or at significant risk of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV outbreak.
"The system is overwhelmed with treating the symptoms of the problem as opposed to actually addressing the core issue," Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Goff said. "If we bring everyone together, we will see long-term benefits to the community."
Rupp said the program can ultimately save taxpayers as well.
"We want to save taxpayers millions of dollars by bringing these people and their families out of the system," Rupp said. "Every substance-addicted individual we can bring off the streets is a victory."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.