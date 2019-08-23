A group of local history enthusiasts in three counties are putting together a committee to increase awareness of the history of the Plank Road.
The first meeting was held Friday at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center as an overview of planned goals and to get interested citizens acquainted with each other.
Nancy Cozean of Farmington chaired the meeting.
“This a collaborative effort from different parts of our state. We are combining St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Iron Counties in this effort to reconstruct or find the path of the Plank Road," she said. "We as a project wrote about the Plank Road through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for our dissertation to the state which Robert (Mueller) helped us with.
"We are now moving to the next level, and that is as much as we can recreate the Plank Road, rediscovering as much as we can the original path of the Plank Road and relinking what was one of the most significant highways in America, and that is that it was the longest plank road in America.”
Ste. Genevieve historian Robert Mueller helped coordinate the meeting and has done extensive research on the Plank Road. He gave a presentation outlining the history of the area and the historical context behind constructing the road and the reasons why it eventually went into decline.
“The Missouri Plank Road: The longest, best built, and most famous planked road in America,” he said. “The Plank Road was constructed of oak runners and planks and ran 42 miles from Ste. Genevieve through Farmington to Iron Mountain. The purpose was to transfer pig iron and iron ore on carts from Iron Mountain to the barges on the Mississippi River.
The Plank Road was built from 1851 to 1853 and operated for about a decade. By then traffic started declining as new roads were opened up throughout the area, users did not want to pay the tolls that were required, and maintenance of the road became a problem. The end came about when the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railroad was completed and ran from Pilot Knob to St. Louis.
Mueller explained that although the plank road only lasted from 10 to 12 years, it launched the economic development of the area. The road was not only used for hauling ore, but was heavily used for moving agricultural products and was a major route for early settlers moving west. All of this traffic combined to stimulate local businesses and establish Farmington and Ste. Genevieve as the dominant towns in the area.
The committee will look at the potential of doing several things to highlight the route. There are plans for working with MoDOT to install commemorative signage along Highways 32 and 221. A larger project scope would be to have roadside parks along the way with appropriate markers and information explaining all aspects of Plank Road.
The group plans to create semi-autonomous committees in each county and committees to conduct further historical research, determine availability of grant funding, and to work with government entities such as Missouri Department of Conservation that has property that may be utilized.
State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, was in attendance and committed to looking into the possibility of using ASARCO settlement funds for the project.
Although a date has not been set, the next meeting is planned to be in Ironton at the Fort Davidson Restaurant with a tour of Iron Mountain Trap Rock.
