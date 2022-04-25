Expo features birds, super heroes and more

The Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo, hosted by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, filled Black Knight Field House with community information and opportunities Saturday.

The day kicked off with Sprint Into Spring, a 5K run and 1.5-mile walk sponsored by New Era Bank and First State Community Bank.

Inside the high school gym, the booths gave attendees the opportunity to learn about lawn and garden care, grilling, pharmacy needs, where to go for local news, home decor ideas and much, much more.

The nonprofit Heroes for Kids was on site to talk about the charitable work they do for children and to offer plenty of opportunities for photos with attendees' favorite superheroes.

Everyone who visited the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce booth was given a goody bag, sponsored by Scooter's Coffee, Coldwell Banker-Hulsey, and Kueker's Nursery and Landscaping. Guests were also able to enter to win the Expo Extravaganza, $500 cash prize sponsored by Otaki Lake.

Event Coordinator Deena Ward said the event had decent foot traffic throughout the day and despite many other events going on around the area, community members made time to stop in.

"Foot traffic picked up really well around 10, which I was expecting because it is a Saturday and people don't want to get up too early," Ward said. "There are a lot of other events going on but there was time to do everything. You could pop in to the expo any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m."

Ward said the event had so much to do and see and not all of the vendors were strictly from St. Francois County. Several vendors were drawn in from Perry and Madison counties.

"That is the thing that is so cool about the Farmington Regional Chamber, we go out into our whole region," Ward said. "We do not just cover St. Francois County. We are up to almost 400 members and we keep climbing."

Ward said one of the bag sponsors, Kueker's Nursery and Landscaping, is out of Perryville but offers services all over the region.

The event also highlighted the "Eat Shop Play in the Parkland" app, but this time it offered something fun for youth. The free app included a scavenger hunt for kids to enjoy and if they completed all the tasks, they won a prize.

Ward said it was something fun for the kids but also introduced parents to the opportunities the app offers. The kids' scavenger hunt was a test run, as the chamber is considering adding a grown-up version for Country Days, Farmington's annual summertime festival.

"This year at the expo, we were also trying to focus on things for the home, including health and wellness," Ward said. "We looked at it this way, after you work in the yard, who do you normally go to afterward? The drug store and the chiropractor just go hand in hand."

Ward said they also wanted to include a few non-profits. In addition to Heroes for Kids, H.O.P.E, and Boy Scouts of America were present and ready to offer their services to the community.

"We wanted to offer the non-profits some space so they could get some information out there," Ward said. "They are not selling anything, they are just saying this is who we are, this is what we do, what can we do to help you."

The World Bird Sanctuary Show really drew a crowd as well as the martial arts demonstration and a performance by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Ward, who has some experience in event planning through volunteer work, said this is the first time she has been a paid event director. She said, for her first expo and given the event's scale, "I am very proud of it."

"There were so many more people who wanted to be here but they didn't have anybody to send," Ward said. "Everyone is so short-handed and that was a frustration everybody had because this is such a good way to be out in the community and a good way to talk to people one on one."

For those who could attend, both exhibitors and attendees, it was easy to see they were glad to be back after a year skipping last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I would like to give a big thank-you to all of my volunteers and to everyone who came out and enjoyed the day with us," Ward said. "I also want to thank Mineral Area Restoration for being our naming sponsor this year. They have been amazing, helping us put this on."

Ward said she would also like to thank the Farmington High School Future Business Leaders of America students who have been a big help this year. She said she has been working with them to teach them what the chamber does and what it means to a community. From helping vendors set up, carrying in displays, unloading cars, and more, the students were there to lend a helping hand complete with smiles on their faces.

Now that the Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo has had another successful year, it is time for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce to switch gears and turn its full focus on Country Days, planned for June 3-5.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.