Extending the growing season

For many local gardeners, the growing season for vegetables has all but disappeared like leaves on the trees. But for East Missouri Action Agency’s Grassroots Greenhouse, the leafy greens and tomatoes are harvested year-round, hydroponically grown.
The whole program started when Keri McCrorey, the executive director of EMAA, attended a national conference a few years ago where she heard of another agency’s greenhouse. With an intent to provide healthy produce and train area families to grow their own food, EMAA secured a USDA grant of about $99,000 to build and outfit the 18,000 square-foot greenhouse with lights, fans, growing tables and irrigation systems. EMAA was growing its first crop in less than two years.
Rob Baker, program manager, said produce has been donated to Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter, SEMO Family Violence Council and the food pantry at Immaculate Conception church. While the training component might be stalled due to the coronavirus, they’re developing relationships with area restaurants and sellers like Rich and Crystal’s produce stand in Farmington.
“We see it as a win-win to put money back into our agency programs, so proceeds from our sales can further help families in our area who struggle with poverty,” he said.
Andrea Coleman, greenhouse manager, looks after the program full time, from seed to seedling to plant to harvest. She said they’ve experimented with jalapenos, peppers, cucumbers and okra, but tomatoes and lettuce seem to work best.
“I’ve also tried basil, and it did really well the first year, but the second year wasn’t as good,” she said. “I’m getting new basil seeds in today, though, so we’ll give it another try.”
Coleman said their loose-leaf variety of lettuce, Muir, has done really well.
“It took some time to find a heat-tolerant variety of lettuce because, despite our best efforts, the greenhouse gets pretty hot in the summer, and this one has produced some of the best results we’ve had,” she said.
Previous tries included romaine, butter crunch and Bibb. A local restaurant has asked them to try spring mix and arugula, “and so far, it’s doing well.”
The sliced and cherry tomatoes grow on vines grow as long as 25 feet at the end of 160 to 180 days. “We mostly work with hybrids. A few heirloom varieties, Brandywine Pink, is our best, but we have to stick with mostly hybrids because they’ve been specifically bred for the conditions of the greenhouse,” Coleman said.
The seeds are started in an oasis cube that supplies support for the seed and roots while a layer of nutrient-enriched water constantly recirculates around it. Coleman said after about two weeks, they’re ready to be transplanted, and in the case of lettuce, the heads can be harvested in another four weeks. With 280 heads on each of the three tables, it’s enough to make Peter Rabbit swoon.
The tomatoes are transferred to a different system, one in which the roots use perlite — a volcanic based medium — for support while a different type of nutrient-enriched water trickles onto the roots.
“The great thing with hydroponics is, unlike their soil-bound cousins who have to send out roots in all directions in search of nutrients, in hydroponics, the nutrients are constantly washed over them, so their root mass is smaller and they put more energy into the plant,” Coleman said.
She pointed out the tomatoes were seeded in July and were sending out ropey vines that have already produced dozens of tomatoes.
“Usually, in traditional gardening, you only get 3-4 months of grow time, this is 24-7, 365,” she said. “A lot of commercial growers have timers for the water — so many minutes on, so many minutes off — but for us, we have it cycling 24-7 and haven’t had any issues. A lot of growers I’ve talked to at conferences are surprised by that.”
While pesky insects don’t beleaguer hydroponic growers as much as soil-growers, Coleman said, the flowers on the tomato plants do need a little bee-like help from the paintbrush she uses to gently tap the yellow blooms, making sure to cross-pollinate. She said the constant fan breeze helps, and also circulates the air and creates a stronger, more robust plant.
Baker said they’ll be upgrading to LED lights soon on recommendation from Main Street Grow Supply in Park Hills. He said they learned the LED lights can offer a full spectrum of light the plants need, and shave off about two weeks of growing time.
“We want to be as energy- and cost-efficient as possible, which is why we’re focusing mostly on lettuce and tomatoes,” he said. “And reducing growing time by two weeks is too good to pass up.”
They’ve heard good reviews on their tomatoes and lettuce.
“Someone told us they didn’t even think salad dressing was necessary with the lettuce, it tasted great all by itself,” said Nicolle Hahn, the community service program director. “This greenhouse is something the agency is very proud of, and I have to give Andrea props because she’s worked really hard this year, even amid COVID, to keep everything going, get the food out, reach out to buyers. We’re very proud of her.”
Coleman said it’s hard work, but the harvests and the coming months are some of the perks.
“For the last three and a half years that I’ve been here, it’s been a little oasis in the wintertime,” she said. “In the winter it’s in the 70s.”
