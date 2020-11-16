Extending the growing season

“I’ve also tried basil, and it did really well the first year, but the second year wasn’t as good,” she said. “I’m getting new basil seeds in today, though, so we’ll give it another try.”

Coleman said their loose-leaf variety of lettuce, Muir, has done really well.

“It took some time to find a heat-tolerant variety of lettuce because, despite our best efforts, the greenhouse gets pretty hot in the summer, and this one has produced some of the best results we’ve had,” she said.

Previous tries included romaine, butter crunch and Bibb. A local restaurant has asked them to try spring mix and arugula, “and so far, it’s doing well.”

The sliced and cherry tomatoes grow on vines grow as long as 25 feet at the end of 160 to 180 days. “We mostly work with hybrids. A few heirloom varieties, Brandywine Pink, is our best, but we have to stick with mostly hybrids because they’ve been specifically bred for the conditions of the greenhouse,” Coleman said.