Extension offers free gardening webinars
MU Extension State Horticulture Specialist Dr. David Trinklein is among the instructors for a free MU Extension gardening webinar. Trinklein also serves as coordinator of the Missouri Master Gardener program. 

 Linda Geist, MU Extension

A free webinar series on home gardening began at 6:30 p.m. May 5, courtesy of University of Missouri Extension.

MU Extension specialists developed the eight-part series to help people who want to grow healthy foods, according to Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension horticulturist. The eight-part evening series includes an hour of instruction and 30 minutes for questions and answers. Registrants may attend individual sessions or the entire series.

Classes cover the basics of cool- and warm-season gardening, including container gardening, from fertility to food preservation.

Topics and specialists teaching the webinar:

  • Planning Your Garden, May 5, Donna Aufdenberg;
  • Crop Fertility, May 12, Justin Keay;
  • Insects in Your Garden, May 19, Tamra Reall;
  • Disease Prevention and Management, May 26, Debi Kelly;
  • Cool Season Crops, June 2, David Trinklein;
  • Warm Season Crops, June 9, Katie Kammler;
  • Container Gardening, June 16, David Trinklein; and
  • Preserving the Harvest, June 23, Leslie Bertsch.

Register for each class at extension2.missouri.edu/events/home-gardening-webinar-series or email jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu to learn more.

