A Farmington man faces several felony charges after authorities say he molested a teenage girl over a period of a couple years.
Travis Huddleston, 36, of Farmington, is being charged with three class B felonies of sexual abuse in the first degree, two charges of felony sodomy in the first degree and felony rape in the first degree.
According to a probable cause statement, on Sept. 26 an officer with the Farmington Police Department was called for a possible sexual offense. When the officer arrived she spoke with a teen who reported Huddleston had molested her from the age of 15 to 17.
In the teen’s statement, she advised that Huddleston began touching her when she was 15. She also said Huddleston would message her asking if she was OK and she would reply that she wasn’t and the touching would stop for a period of time.
The teen stated that the sexual offenses became very frequent and eventually evolved to a daily occurrence. She also said that it happened differently every time and that a few times it was only touching and at other times it was more.
She said he would sexually assault her and make her perform sexual acts on him.
She also referenced a previous case investigated that references an incident where Huddleston's ex-girlfriend witnessed Huddleston on top of the teen while she was in bed. The teen stressed that she didn't tell the truth then because she was afraid.
The officer spoke with the teen’s uncle and he told the officer that the teen opened up to her sister about the abuse. According to the uncle, Huddleston was now living in St. Charles.
Huddleston was arrested and booked in the St. Francois County Jail on a $150,000 bond, and upon release is to have no contact with the victim and must have GPS monitoring of his whereabouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.