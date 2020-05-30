Facing cancer diagnosis as a high school senior

“That alone is something I can’t even express how thankful I am to each and every one of these people,” he said. “Whether that was participating in the tourney, donating money or helping work the tourney, I am so thankful for those individuals.”

Richards said students often suggest fundraisers, but this is one example where Carlyon did it himself. From the beginning, he organized the entire event and held weekly meetings with a group of students who wanted to help.

“Caleb always had suggestions,” said Richards, “and sometimes I would have to reel him in a little on how to make the fundraiser as successful as it could be to raise the most money for testicular research.”

Richards said from beginning to end, Carlyon “saw his vision of this tournament and he made it a reality. He did such a good job that we plan on continuing the tournament as a yearly fundraiser for NHS.”

She said, “When Caleb first approached me with the idea, I immediately said yes, not because I understood what he wanted to do but because I could tell this was very important to Caleb.”

Lewis is co-sponsor of NHS. She said she didn’t make the fundraiser an easy task for Carlyon.