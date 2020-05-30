Facing cancer diagnosis as a high school senior

Carlyon said he faced his cancer diagnosis head-on after praying about what he should do. Once he was diagnosed, he knew there was no going back.

“I had my surgery and I am ever so grateful to God that I came out healthy,” Carlyon said. “Your life can be taken from you within a heartbeat and what will you have done with the one life you were given here on Earth?” said Carlyon. “God gave me the second chance to do something with it. Living life is what I have learned from this.”

Carlyon said being diagnosed with cancer was not something he thought he would have to go through, but knowing this tournament he planned helped spread awareness for testicular cancer made up for that.

“This event helped me grow closer to my friends and teachers as so much support and care were poured out to this,” he said. “Many people gave their time and effort for something I wanted and that alone is something I can’t even express how thankful I am to each and every one of those people,” he said. “Whether that was participating in the tourney, donating money or helping work the tourney, I am so thankful for those individuals.”

Carlyon will attend College of the Ozarks to major in agribusiness. After college, he plans to pursue an ag career while running his family farm.

“What I do from there is what God wants me to do.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

