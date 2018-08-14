The Washington County Fair saw larger crowds than usual this past weekend. The county fair started Wednesday with the talent show and continued through Saturday with a variety of events.
Washington County Fair Board President Randy Fryman said the board tries to have something for everyone and makes sure the kids have a good time.
Saturday's festivities featured Kids Day, which included free admission and reduced pricing on carnival tickets to give all children the opportunity to take part and have fun.
Fryman said at 3 p.m. on Saturday children gather around the main stage and tickets were drawn to give away prizes to all the kids. He said local businesses make donations in order to offer this free to the children.
Fryman said prizes included a new bike.
Children and adults could be seen enjoying the rides from the spinning teacups and ferris wheel to small roller coasters and carnival games.
New to this year's event was a tent which featured singers from the First Baptist Church on Wednesday night, Cody Heifner on Thursday night, and cornhole tournaments on both Friday and Saturday.
Fryman said the tent also doubled as a place for people to cool off during the heat of the day. He added that despite the heat the turn out was higher than previous years.
"We are always looking for a big crowd," Fryman said. "We are still up over the last years."
Fryman said the risk of rain Friday night scared some people off but they still managed to have Back Road Story and Bobby D perform on the main stage. However, there was no rain in sight on Saturday night when Brothers Walker and Jason Pritchett performed for the crowd.
For some the highlight of the fair was not the rides or the performances, but instead included four legs and blue ribbons.
The 4-H Livestock Competition was full of pigs, goats, cows, rabbits, turkeys, chickens and more.
"There are a lot of animals," Fryman admitted.
Washington County Fair Board member Rick Gillam said they see a lot of participation in their livestock competition due to the popularity of 4-H and FFA in the county.
Competitors under the age of 18 raise and enter their animals in the show and then an auction is held Thursday night where each participant over the age of 8 is allowed to sell two animals.
"There are a lot of local businesses that come down and buy animals and pay good money for them," Gillam said. "These are more like local businesses and Farmington businesses like the sale barn, banks and lumber yard. These are finished animals that are ready to go to the butcher."
Gillam said this is a way for kids to learn the whole farming process. When asked about how some feel about selling the animals they have raised, Gillam said it is tough for some.
One aspect unique to the Washington County Fair this year was the lack of a queen competition. Fryman said they have had a queen in the past and had difficulty finding participants and decided to focus on the rest of the fair and remove that aspect.
While this was the 70th anniversary, Fryman said they chose not to have any special celebration this year and decided to wait until the fair marks 75 years.
The board has already began preparations for next year's event and would like to thank all the sponsors and the community for helping make the annual fair possible.
