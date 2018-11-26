'Faith Family Dining Days' sparks unity

A new event being held monthly at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington is promoting VBRD (Virtue Based Restorative Discipline).
The first Faith Family Dining Days was held last month at the school.
"The whole student body is distributed equally in the beginning of the year into Faith Families," said fourth grade teacher Mandy Whitener. "Each teacher takes on a virtue for their Faith Family."
According to Whitener, the Faith Family consists of a mixture of kindergartners through eighth graders.
"So, in one family you have about 15 students," she said. "Once a month we highlight one virtue word for the entire month from one of the faith families. For lunch on the faith family days we set up tables in the gym where we can eat with our family.
"During the lunch we eat family style with bowls of food in the center ready to be passed around. The kids learn table etiquette and engage in meaningful conversations. Mr. Werner cooked the meal with other parent volunteers. The meal consisted of noodles, red sauce, salad, bread sticks, and cookies."
The first Faith Family Day kicked off with church at 8 a.m. where the students sat with their "family" rather than by grade level. At noon they met with their family for lunch.
”The food was amazing and it was a great way to interact with our virtue houses and get to know each other even more," said Clare, a fifth grader.
"It was great because Mr. Werner makes the best spaghetti I’ve ever tasted!” said Luke, a second grader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.