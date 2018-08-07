Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Sixth Annual Fallen Heroes Ride benefiting BackStoppers, an organization that supports the families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty, brought out a number of ATVs, motorcycles and other vehicles on Saturday.

The riders took part in a 118-mile round trip that began with a 10 a.m. kick off at Midwest Sports Center followed by a ride down Columbia Street in Farmington, along with stops in several communities before ending with a 4 p.m. return to the sports center.

It was a touching sight as approximately 80 participants riding 50 ATVs, motorcycles, cars and trucks passed under a large American flag suspended over Columbia Street from a fire truck extension ladder at the Farmington Fire Department.

“It was mostly motorcycles, but next year we’ll do a little better job of trying to get other vehicles in," said Midwest Sports Service Advisor/Event Coordinator Sheri Pratt. We want to thank each and every one of the police and firemen who helped get us through towns and cooked for us. Everybody had a blast."

Participants paid $20 per person to take part in the ride with 100 percent of the proceeds going to BackStoppers.

“We thank the Fredericktown police who helped us get through town; the Pilot Knob firehouse for provided water and their police officers for helping us get through town; the Bonne Terre police officers who got us through town; the Bonne Terre/Big River firehouse for cooking lunch for us; and Farmington officers and their chief for getting us back safe and sound.”

Pratt offered words of appreciation for several businesses that provided gifts to give away to riders after the completion of the ride.

“We thank Soaring Eagle Distributing, Twin Oaks Winery, Catfish Kettle, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Qdoba and CiCi’s,” she said.

Asked why Midwest Sports continues to sponsor the ride each year, Pratt said, “We do it for BackStoppers. They help us out whenever we need it. They’re always the ones who are running to the emergencies, so we need to take better care of them. This was our sixth year and next year will hopefully be bigger and better.”

St. Francois County BackStoppers President Lynn Gerstenschlager, a law enforcement officer and a firefighter, was grateful for the support given to his organization by Pratt and Midwest Sports.

“This is an awesome that Sheri and Midwest Sports puts on every year,” he said. “This year is one of the best turnouts I’ve seen since we started and it’s also one of the best fundraisers we have for the year besides our boot drive.”

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

