 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fallen Heroes Ride returns Saturday
0 comments
alert featured

Fallen Heroes Ride returns Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Fallen Heroes Ride returns Saturday

Motorcyclists participating in the Backstoppers Fallen Heroes Ride begin a 118-mile round trip by passing under a large American flag set up by the Farmington Fire Department on Columbia Street. The ride returns to the Parkland at 10 a.m. Saturday and will once again be raising funds for BackStoppers.

 File photo

The BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride is returning Saturday to the Parkland for its ninth year of raising funds for the families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty.

The event kick offs at 10 a.m. Saturday at Midwest Sports Center, 124 Walker Road in Farmington, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

According to Sheri Pratt, Midwest Sports service advisor/event coordinator, the ride will once again be raising funds for an important cause.

"As in years past, we're giving 100 percent of our proceeds to the BackStoppers organization," said Pratt. “It’s a 118-mile ride through four counties and we will make a few stops and have dinner along the way. As always, we will start and stop at Midwest Sports Center. The cost is $20 per rider and the meal is included."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event is for motorcycles and vehicles. It is an on-road event that usually takes five to six hours to complete.

Pratt added they start the morning off with a drivers meeting, answer questions, remember the fallen with a moment of silence for them and then have their travelers' prayer.

"Be here at 9 a.m. — 9:30 at the latest — on July 10," she said. "You can register here that morning. Make sure you're gassed up and ready to go. We're going to do a drivers meeting and kind of go over any questions the riders might have at 9:40. We will leave out no later than 10 o'clock. We've got to get on the road because we've got a lot of places to stop.

"We welcome anybody who wants to hang out with us, have fun and be a part of the festivities. We just want to remember our first responders — fallen and present."

For more information, contact Pratt at Midwest Sports at 573-756-7975.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News