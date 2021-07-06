Fallen Heroes Ride returns

The BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride is returning Saturday to the Parkland for its ninth year of raising funds for the families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty.

The event kick offs at 10 a.m. Saturday at Midwest Sports Center, 124 Walker Road in Farmington, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

According to Sheri Pratt, Midwest Sports service advisor/event coordinator, the ride will once again be raising funds for an important cause.

"As in years past, we're giving 100 percent of our proceeds to the BackStoppers organization," said Pratt. “It’s a 118-mile ride through four counties and we will make a few stops and have dinner along the way. As always, we will start and stop at Midwest Sports Center. The cost is $20 per rider and the meal is included."

The event is for motorcycles and vehicles. It is an on-road event that usually takes five to six hours to complete.

Pratt added they start the morning off with a drivers meeting, answer questions, remember the fallen with a moment of silence for them and then have their travelers' prayer.