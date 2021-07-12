Fallen Heroes Ride supports BackStoppers

For many of those participating in the BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride, it’s personal.

That’s the case for both Lynn Gerstenschlager and Reggie Jaco, who have had friends utilize the service of BackStoppers. The organization supports families of emergency responders who have died or been severely injured in the line of duty.

“The BackStoppers is, like I said, near and dear to me because I have had friends that their families had to benefit from it, unfortunately,” said Jaco, who is the vice president of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of SEMO and a former law enforcement officer, firefighter, and 911 dispatcher.

100% of the proceeds from the ride go to the BackStoppers.

“Whenever you need something, there are the first to respond and so this is our chance to give back to them and tell them that we appreciate what they're sacrificing,” Organizer Sheri Pratt, who started the ride nine years ago.

BackStoppers President Gerstenschlager, who is a law enforcement officer and firefighter, said he’s been a part of the ride every year.

“I love to ride,” he said. “Riding is one of the best stress relievers there's ever been.”