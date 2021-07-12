Fallen Heroes Ride supports BackStoppers

For many of those participating in the BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride, it’s personal.
That’s the case for both Lynn Gerstenschlager and Reggie Jaco, who have had friends utilize the service of BackStoppers. The organization supports families of emergency responders who have died or been severely injured in the line of duty.
“The BackStoppers is, like I said, near and dear to me because I have had friends that their families had to benefit from it, unfortunately,” said Jaco, who is the vice president of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of SEMO and a former law enforcement officer, firefighter, and 911 dispatcher.
100% of the proceeds from the ride go to the BackStoppers.
“Whenever you need something, there are the first to respond and so this is our chance to give back to them and tell them that we appreciate what they're sacrificing,” Organizer Sheri Pratt, who started the ride nine years ago.
BackStoppers President Gerstenschlager, who is a law enforcement officer and firefighter, said he’s been a part of the ride every year.
“I love to ride,” he said. “Riding is one of the best stress relievers there's ever been.”
The 118-mile ride through four counties is mainly made up of motorcycles but is open to other vehicles. It starts at Midwest Sports Center and there are several stops along the way, including for dinner. It normally takes around five hours to complete.
They normally average between 50 and 100 riders, but attendance for this year’s event was hampered a bit by the looming threat of storms. There around 25 riders.
“We have a pretty good turnout for the possibility of rain,” Pratt said.
One couple even came in from Tennessee.
Gerstenschlager said he had friends riding in from Michigan, but they weren’t going to make it time for event after getting stopped for storms in Indiana.
This was Jaco's third year riding in the event.
“It's just relaxing,” he said. “There's really not much of a better feeling than just wind therapy.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.