Fallen Heroes Ride this weekend

The 6th Annual BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride is set for Saturday morning.
The special ride helps to support families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty. It will kick-off at 10 a.m. at Midwest Sports in Farmington with registration beginning at 9 a.m.
Midwest Sports Service Advisor/Event Coordinator Sheri Pratt said so far they have had more than 400 people who have indicated that they are interested in coming on this year’s Facebook event page.
“It’s $20 per person and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to BackStoppers,” Pratt said. “It’s a 118-mile ride through four counties and we will make a few stops and have dinner along the way. We will start and stop at Midwest Sports Center.”
Pratt said the Fredericktown officers will welcome them when they come into town and run them through town. They will stop in Pilot Knob at the firehouse for bathroom breaks and water.
“When we get to Potosi, we will stop at Walmart to get gas, stretch our legs and visit a little bit,” Pratt said. “When we get into Bonne Terre we will stop at the Big River Firehouse and they will feed us. There aren’t a lot of stops, but it will be a lot of fun.”
Pratt added they start the morning off with a drivers meeting, answer questions, remember the fallen with a moment of silence for them and then have their travelers prayer.
“Anybody can come. They can be in any vehicle, they don’t have to be on a bike,” Pratt said. “I have gone to several old car shows, the Corvette club, Jep club and others to see if any of them wanted to come hang out.”
Pratt also said that Kevin Bess is giving them a car hauler to run with the motorcycles, so if anyone breaks down or has an issue, he will stop and pick them up and they can continue on the route with everybody else.
“We are very excited and very nervous,” Pratt said. “We are supposed to have good weather with upper 80s to 90s and sunny. We have had everything Mother Nature had to throw at us in the last six years.”
Pratt added the AMVET riders, Patriot Guard riders and the CMA riders have all thrown their support to the event.
“I look for this to be a really big year for us,” Pratt said. “Every year it grows and last year I think we had 40 bikes. We will also have drawings at the end of the event. Several businesses have donated items to the event. Everybody will get a ticket when they register and we will draw them after the ride.”
For more information, contact Sherri Pratt at Midwest Sports at 573-756-7975 or visit the event page at https://bit.ly/2ADphMf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.