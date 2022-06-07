Fallen Heroes ride this weekend

The BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride returns Saturday to the Parkland for its 10th year of raising funds for the families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty.

If it seems like the event is taking place a little bit earlier this year, that's because it is. In previous years, the ride has been held during the month of July, but Sheri Pratt, Midwest Sports Center's service advisor and event spokesperson, explained that there was a good reason to move the event to June.

“We were wanting to hold the ride at a time when it wouldn’t be as hot,” she said. “The weather forecast for Saturday is 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Not having the sun out will be a little easier. We won't have the sun in our face all the time.

“We welcome vehicles, too. We’ll put them towards the back with the motorcycles in the front. So, if you have a Jeep or something, you can take the doors off. If not, you can open the sunroof or a window or something and enjoy the wind therapy.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Midwest Sports Center, 124 Walker Road in Farmington, with registration starting at 9 a.m. The on-road event usually takes five to six hours to complete.

According to Pratt, the ride will once again be raising funds for an important cause.

"As in years past, we're giving 100% of our proceeds to the BackStoppers organization," she said. “With the loss of a Bonne Terre Police officer while in the line of duty, the mission of BackStoppers takes on a special meaning this year. It’s a 118-mile ride through four counties and we will make a few stops and have dinner at the Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale.

"As always, we will begin and end at Midwest Sports Center. We start the morning off with a meeting for the drivers and answer questions. Then we remember the fallen with a moment of silence. We’re keeping the cost at $20 per rider and the meal is included."

Pratt added that BackStopper T-shirts will be available for purchase. The shirts cost $20 each, with all proceeds going to BackStoppers. If interested, contact Pratt at Midwest Sports Center or ask any other Backstoppers board member.

“We’ll see if we can’t hook them up with a BackStoppers T-shirt,” she said.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

