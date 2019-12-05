{{featured_button_text}}
School board watching enrollment

Bismarck School District experienced a false alarm today.

A quick note, courtesy of Bismarck Superintendent Jason King:

Apparently, the school's intruder alarm malfunctioned, so law enforcement was alerted and they followed lockdown protocol.

When it was determined the alarm did indeed malfunction, students were called back to class.

Local media was alerted to help spread the news about the false alarm. 

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal.

