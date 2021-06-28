Families Flourishing FredMO holds Family Game Night

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ward said she thinks the event was well received and was a great display of community values.

"Many families co-mingled and enjoyed one on one time with their children and extended family," Ward said. "The Pig Barbecue donated cups of sherbet that was a huge hit among everyone who attended."

Ward said her favorite part was seeing parents smiling and having fun playing games. She said some of the families said this was the first time they had ever played board games with their "littles."

"I would love to host another evening similar to this one, but with a start time later to avoid the hot summer sun and more music and water games," Ward said. "I think a next step event would incorporate more information on the Prosper program and how families can get involved. Then work on inviting more families to get in on the efforts to make our community more safe and resilient in the fight against drug use."

The Families Flourishing FredMO, using the PROSPER deliver method, provides strategies to resist peer pressure, reduce stress, improve communication skills, and effective problem solving. It also teaches skills to help strengthen family relationships as well as become a better person, parent, spouse, sibling, student, and friend.