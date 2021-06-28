Families Flourishing FredMO holds Family Game Night

Families Flourishing FredMO held a Family Game Night June 15 at Azalea Park in Fredericktown.
The event filled the park with families ready for some quality time together. Each family in attendance received a game to play together and take home with them at the end of the night.
Some of the games included Checkers, Uno, Old Maid, Go Fish, and Candy Land. And, if that was not enough, every one enjoyed some free sherbet while they played.
Once they were ready to leave, each family received a bag full of fresh fruit including strawberries, watermelon, pineapple and grapes.
"The purpose of Family Game Night was to get youth and their families engaged with one another and bond over game playing," Family Game Night Volunteer Jackie Ward said. "The purpose was also to provide at least 30 families with fresh fruit to enjoy and encourage healthier eating habits."
Ward said, the event was in the name of promoting PROSPER (PROmoting School-community-university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience) and to give information to the public on Families Flourishing FredMO.
"This event is aligned with the values of Families Flourishing FredMO," Ward said. "The idea is to make meaningful connections between youth and their parents to strengthen communication and a family's ability to handle the difficult situations that often arise in the middle school years."
Ward said she thinks the event was well received and was a great display of community values.
"Many families co-mingled and enjoyed one on one time with their children and extended family," Ward said. "The Pig Barbecue donated cups of sherbet that was a huge hit among everyone who attended."
Ward said her favorite part was seeing parents smiling and having fun playing games. She said some of the families said this was the first time they had ever played board games with their "littles."
"I would love to host another evening similar to this one, but with a start time later to avoid the hot summer sun and more music and water games," Ward said. "I think a next step event would incorporate more information on the Prosper program and how families can get involved. Then work on inviting more families to get in on the efforts to make our community more safe and resilient in the fight against drug use."
The Families Flourishing FredMO, using the PROSPER deliver method, provides strategies to resist peer pressure, reduce stress, improve communication skills, and effective problem solving. It also teaches skills to help strengthen family relationships as well as become a better person, parent, spouse, sibling, student, and friend.
More information about how the Families Flourishing FredMO team is supporting positive youth development and strong families within our community, and how you can get involved, can be found by visiting the Families Flourishing FredMO page on Facebook or by calling the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303.
Family Game Night
Family Game Night-1.jpg
Family Game Night-2.jpg
Family Game Night-3.jpg
Family Game Night-4.jpg
Family Game Night-5.jpg
Family Game Night-6.jpg
Family Game Night-7.jpg
Family Game Night-8.jpg
Family Game Night-9.jpg
Family Game Night-10.jpg
Family Game Night-11.jpg
Family Game Night-12.jpg
Family Game Night-13.jpg
Family Game Night-14.jpg
Family Game Night-15.jpg
Family Game Night-16.jpg
Family Game Night-17.jpg
Family Game Night-18.jpg
Family Game Night-19.jpg
Family Game Night-20.jpg
Family Game Night-21.jpg
Family Game Night-22.jpg
Family Game Night-23.jpg
Family Game Night-24.jpg
Family Game Night-25.jpg
Family Game Night-26.jpg
Family Game Night-27.jpg
Family Game Night-28.jpg
Family Game Night-29.jpg
Family Game Night-30.jpg
Families Flourishing FredMO thanked all the sponsors, The Pig BBQ for donating the sherbet, PROSPER for purchasing the games, MU Extension for purchasing the fruit, the Fredericktown City Pool for donating pool passes for the Facebook giveaways, and the City of Fredericktown for allowing the use of Azalea Park.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com