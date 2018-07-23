(AP) — The 17 people killed when a tourist ride sank in Table Rock Lake on Thursday were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.
A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died, the Joplin Globe reported.
"Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost," said Branson Mayor Karen Best. "We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."
The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.
Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.
Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.
Earlier, on Friday the grief-stricken community hosted two separate vigils. In one, about 300 people gathered in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks of Branson and sang "Amazing Grace." Mourners at a church sang the same words.
"Even though we may not know any of them it doesn't matter," said Tammy Miesner, 54, of Branson. "It's a part of our lives to be there for each other."
Earlier, Mayor Karen Best said Branson is typically a city "full of smiles ... but today we are grieving and crying."
Divers found the final four bodies Friday in Table Rock Lake near Branson after the deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades. State and federal investigators were trying to determine what sent the vessel known as a duck boat to its demise. An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it wasn't clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water.
Among the victims were a popular duck boat driver, a father and son visiting from Arkansas, nine relatives from Indiana, many of them children, who were on the ill-fated boat only because of a mix-up.
The risk of heavy weather was apparent hours before the boat left shore.
The National Weather Service office in Springfield, about 40 miles north of Branson, issued a severe thunderstorm watch for its immediate area Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 70 mph. It followed up at 6:32 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7 p.m.
"When we issue a warning, it means take action," meteorologist Kelsey Angle said.
At the rally at the duck boat business, the Rev. Zachary Klein said he had no words of comfort to offer the families of victims "because there simply are no words to comfort them."
Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities. She said this was the company's only accident in more than 40 years of operation.
Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard for a pleasure cruise. Seven of the 14 survivors were hurt when the vessel went down. At least two children and two adults were still hospitalized Friday afternoon. The captain survived, authorities said.
Among the injured was 14-year-old Loren Smith of Osceola, Arkansas. Her father, 53-year-old retired math teacher Steve Smith, and her 15-year-old brother, Lance, died in the accident. Loren suffered a concussion but survived.
"It's a hard thing," Steve Smith's father, Carroll Smith, said of losing his only child and his grandson. "It's a very difficult day."
Brayden Malaske, of Harrah, Oklahoma, boarded the replica 19th-century paddle-wheeler the Branson Belle just before the storm hit. At the time, he said, the water seemed calm and no one was worried about the weather.
"But it suddenly got very dark," he recalled.
In a short video taken by Malaske from the deck of the Belle, the duck boat can be seen wallowing through the choppy, wind-whipped lake, with water only inches from its windows. Dark, rolling waves crash over its front end. The footage ends before the boat capsizes.
Later, people on the Branson Belle saw a duck boat passenger "hanging on for dear life" to the paddle wheel of the Belle, he said.
The Branson mayor identified the crew member operating the boat as Bob Williams, known informally as "Captain Bob."
"He was a great ambassador for Branson," Best said. "He was at every event. He knew everyone. He was always promoting Branson."
A survivor from the family who lost nine relatives said the captain told passengers not to bother grabbing life jackets.
Tia Coleman told Indianapolis television station WXIN that she and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 relatives aboard the boat. She said she lost all her children.
Coleman said the captain told passengers that they would not need life jackets. By the time of the accident, "it was too late."
Tracy Beck, of Kansas City, said she recalled the family members waiting in line and blamed a possible ticket mix-up for them ending up on the ill-fated boat. She said the ticket taker realized after they stopped for a photo that they should have boarded at a different location and assigned them new tickets.
Named for their ability to travel on land and in water, duck boats have been involved in other serious accidents in the past, including the deaths of more than 40 people since 1999.
Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus. Thirteen people died in 1999 when a boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas.
"Duck boats are death traps," said Andrew Duffy, an attorney whose Philadelphia law firm handled litigation related to two fatal duck boat accidents there.
Safety advocates have sought improvements and complained that too many agencies regulate the boats with varying safety requirements.
The boats were originally designed for the military, specifically to transport troops and supplies in World War II. They were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.
Two duck boats were on the water at the time of the storm. Both were headed back to land. One returned safely. The other did not.
Divers quickly located the sunken vessel, which came to rest on its wheels on the lakebed. Authorities planned to recover it at some point in the next few days.
The boat sank in 40 feet of water and then rolled on its wheels into a deeper area with 80 feet of water.
The Ride the Ducks tour begins in downtown Branson, where the vehicles take passengers on a tour while the captain cracks jokes and points out landmarks. Eventually the boats pull up to the lake and slowly enter the water with a small splash.
After a few minutes on the water, the vehicles return to land and to their home base, which features a store selling candy and souvenirs.
Table Rock Lake, east of Branson, was created in the late 1950s when the Corps of Army Engineers built a dam across the White River to provide hydroelectric power to the Ozarks.
